Injury Reports July 28, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, Aug. 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday, July 28.

BC Lions PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Christophe Beaulieu DB Hamstring Full
Nathan Cherry DL Knee Full
Michael Couture OL Lower back Full
Keon Hatcher WR Achilles Full
David Knevel OL Foot Full
Isaiah Messam LB Knee Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, Aug. 2 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

 

EDMONTON ELKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Aug. 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Sunday, Aug. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

 

 

