CFL Injury Reports: Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Thursday, Aug. 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday, July 28.
|BC Lions
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Christophe Beaulieu
|DB
|Hamstring
|Full
|Nathan Cherry
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Michael Couture
|OL
|Lower back
|Full
|Keon Hatcher
|WR
|Achilles
|Full
|David Knevel
|OL
|Foot
|Full
|Isaiah Messam
|LB
|Knee
|Full
Friday, Aug. 2 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field
Saturday, Aug. 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium