CFL Injury Reports: Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

BC LIONS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Thursday, Aug. 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Sunday, July 28.

BC Lions PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Christophe Beaulieu DB Hamstring Full Nathan Cherry DL Knee Full Michael Couture OL Lower back Full Keon Hatcher WR Achilles Full David Knevel OL Foot Full Isaiah Messam LB Knee Full

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, Aug. 2 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Tim Hortons Field

EDMONTON ELKS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, Aug. 3 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Sunday, Aug. 4 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium