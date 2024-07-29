CFL Fantasy Rewind: Hickson steps up in Week 8

TORONTO — It’s not every day you see a defence score 20 CFL Fantasy points.

That’s exactly what the Toronto Argonauts did in Week 8 after helping the team capture a 16-14 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday while propelling fantasy owners to clutch wins over their opponents.

Another game-winner of the week was pivot Bo Levi Mitchell, who stepped up in a week without Vernon Adams Jr.‘s reliable fantasy points and delivered five majors and the win for Ticats fans.

Who else dominated in Week 8? CFL.ca brings you the top CFL Fantasy lineup of the week.

Quarterback

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM – 30.5

Mitchell has been playing well all season, but took his game up a notch on Sunday against the Edmonton Elks.

The pivot threw for 316 yards and five majors, guiding the Tiger-Cats to 44 points and your CFL Fantasy team to 30.5.

Running backs

Brady Oliveira, WPG – 20.7

Oliveira is still a reliable fantasy option even on a turbulent season for the Blue Bombers.

The tailback rushed 13 times for 96 yards while catching six passes for 51 more out of the backfield.

Frankie Hickson, SSK – 20.3

Hickson did an admirable job filling in for AJ Ouellette, running 16 times for 117 yards and a major.

The tailback also caught a pass for 16 yards, showcasing the Riders’ depth at the running back position.

Wide receiver

Ontaria Wilson, WPG – 25.9

Wilson shows up after again displaying his deep-threat ability.

The receiver caught a 55-yard bomb from quarterback Zach Collaros, finishing with seven catches for 129 yards and the score.

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT – 21.0

Pimpleton is yet another name that has featured in this column in the past and is starting to become one of the best playmakers in the league.

The receiver caught seven passes for 80 yards while adding a 99-yard return touchdown that showcases why you should have Pimpleton on your lineup every other week.

Flex

Reggie White Jr., MTL – 21.0

White Jr. made the list while being on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from quarterback Davis Alexander.

The fact that the Alouettes are adding different names to this list every week is a testament to how deep their roster currently is.

Defence

Toronto Argonauts 20.0

The Boatmen simply dominated on defence to the tune of five turnovers, five sacks and only 14 points allowed.

The unit also added a defensive score with Tarvarus McFadden, essentially doing it all to capture wins in real and CFL Fantasy life.