Costabile: 5 moments you may have missed from Week 8

If there’s one thing you can takeaway from Week 8, it’s that Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford is still a magician.

The 26-year-old wowed us once again on Sunday night after replacing McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the fourth quarter of his team’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

There’s no quarterback in the CFL that can escape pressure in the pocket in the way that Ford does. And he usually finishes those incredible scrambles with a completion, or a touchdown, as well. Just fantastic stuff.

There were plenty of other big plays and big moments in the week as well; Kalil Pimpleton was fast, Davis Alexander was accurate, and Ontaria Wilson had concentration.

Here are five moments you may have missed from Week 8 in the CFL.

THE MAGIC IS BACK

One of the most exciting players in the CFL, Tre Ford, reminded us all of that fact on Sunday.

The Canadian pivot replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson in the fourth quarter of the Elks battle with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and made a case for why he shouldn’t just be sitting on the sideline.

He scored three touchdowns on three possessions in the contest and had two incredible scrambles out of the pocket to find receivers down field. You can’t help but say “wow” with your jaw on the floor when watching him and I hope we get to see more of it this week.

SPECIAL, SPECIAL TEAMS

Hamilton Tiger-Cats special teams coordinator Dennis McKnight’s unit came up with a big play for the second week in a row.

Kobe Jones got his hands on a Jake Julien punt late in the second quarter, the team’s second punt block in as many weeks.

DQ Thomas returned it to the Edmonton 12-yard line and just one play later, Bo Levi Mitchell found Jevoni Robinson for his team’s first passing major of the game, setting in motion for the Ticats’ quarterback’s career-best night.

HOLD ONTO THAT BALL!

In a game that was low scoring, this touchdown by Ontaria Wilson was one of the highlights of the contest.

Just look at the concentration from the first-year receiver to hold onto the bobbling ball for the 55-yard major score.

BOW TO LORD PIMPLETON

Okay, I’m not entirely sure how I feel about Lord Pimpleton as Kalil’s nickname but what I am sure about is how fantastic this return was on Friday night.

We’d seen Pimpleton’s speed before this season but watching him take off on a return was something special. The five-foot-seven, 175-pounder is holding down the fort very nicely while DeVonte Dedmon is sidelined with an injury.

DAVIS ALEXANDER DID THAT

This is just a shoutout to Davis Alexander and his 12-straight completions and two scores in the Alouettes’ come-from-behind win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday night.

The quarterback finished going 15 of 18 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions after replacing Caleb Evans.