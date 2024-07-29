MMQB: 4 great surprises in a season full of them

Goodness has it been tough sledding making weekly picks at CFL.ca of late.

So, after going 1-3 in Week 7, I put even more effort into my picks for this past week. The result? How about a big old 0-4?

For instance, after a statement win over Winnipeg, I really thought Saskatchewan was ready for another signature outing against Montreal. I felt like Calgary was ready to explode as they visited Ottawa, especially following their impressive win over BC the week prior.

Womp womp.

Honestly, though, there’s no shame in being wrong in this league. Unpredictability and parity are part of what makes the CFL such a great product to watch and cover. Especially this season, it feels harder than ever to get a good feel as to how results are going to go any given week.

As we try to get our picks back on the rails after two miserable weeks, here are a few surprises that have made 2024 a blast to be a part of more than a third of the way through.

Bo is back

Since Bo Levi Mitchell took home his second Most Outstanding Player award in 2018, it’s been tough sledding for one of the all-time greats. Injuries plagued Mitchell with Calgary in 2019 and 2021 before he lost his starting gig to Jake Maier in 2022. Then last season, his first with Hamilton, injuries reared their ugly head again as part of a miserable campaign.

But with someone as proud as Mitchell, and with a resume like his, you could never write off a return to a high level of play. After Sunday’s 44-28 win over Edmonton, Mitchell sits second in passing yards with 2,257 and has closed the gap considerably to league leader Vernon Adams Jr. Mitchell leads the CFL with 17 passing touchdowns, 182 completions, and 268 attempts.

And now the Tiger-Cats are starting to follow suit. Mitchell’s performance had been overshadowed by Hamilton’s 0-5 start, but things are turning. Winners of two straight — led by Mitchell’s combined six touchdown throws and almost 600 yards passing — the Ticats’ playoff hopes are very much back in play.

Smothering Saskatchewan

Even with their tough 20-16 loss in Montreal to kickoff Week 8, Saskatchewan’s defence can’t go overlooked on a list of positive surprises. Even in a losing effort, the now 5-2 Riders still held one of the league’s most explosive offences to just 20 points. New head coach and defensive coordinator Corey Mace has this group on point.

Micah Johnson adds to his team-leading sack total for Saskatchewan! #CFLGameday on TSN, RDS 📲 Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/7jeCkBN8pd — CFL (@CFL) July 26, 2024

Saskatchewan sits second overall allowing just 21.7 offensive points per game and sit tied for first having allowed just 14 offensive touchdowns. And you simply can’t run on this group, as the Roughriders continue to be the league’s No. 1 rushing defence. After allowing just 33 yards Thursday night, Saskatchewan is allowing a paltry 47.9 rushing yards per game.

Then there are the individual performances. Just to name a few, halfback Rolan Milligan Jr. leads the league with four interceptions. Defensive tackle Micah Johnson sits tied for second with four sacks and linebacker Jameer Thurman has excelled across the board. With what we’ve seen so far, there’s no reason to expect this defence to slow down.

Dru Brown and the Ottawa REDBLACKS

Ottawa is the feel-good story of 2024 so far.

Now 5-2 with Friday’s impressive 33-6 win over Calgary, the REDBLACKS are a different group after four straight non-playoff seasons. It’s no coincidence Ottawa’s turn of form has taken place as they’ve seemingly solidified their quarterback situation after five years of searching.

Acquiring and then signing Dru Brown has been massive for the REDBLACKS, especially as the first-year starter begins to find his legs. Since being forced out of a Week 5 loss to Winnipeg, Brown has averaged 354 yards passing as Ottawa has strung together three straight wins. This aerial offence stands to get even more dangerous as Brown gets even more comfortable.

Brown has had plenty of help, too. The REDBLACKS boast an array of talented receivers led by Justin Hardy, who’s already more than halfway to his career-best 1,009 yards from 2023. Bryce Carter and Laurenzo Mauldin IV have formed a terrifying edge rush duo and have recorded four sacks each. Linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox is having a great second season in Ottawa, while Deandre Lamont has settled in nicely since moving to boundary corner in Week 4.

The Canadian phenoms

The top of the CFL’s receiving chart is unprecedented through eight weeks. With a pair of Canadians going toe-to-toe for the league’s receiving lead, we’re seeing something brand new at a position typically dominated by American talent.

BC’s Justin McInnis, born and raised in Montreal, and Montreal’s Tyson Philpot, born and raised in BC, are tearing the league apart. McInnis leads the way with 780 receiving yards and six touchdown catches with Philpot sitting second in both categories with 690 and five, respectively. Neither are showing signs of slowing down.

But it’s not just McInnis and Philpot. Saskatchewan’s Samuel Emilus (442 yards), Winnipeg’s Nic Demski (419), Hamilton’s Kiondré Smith (373), Montreal’s Kian Schaffer-Baker (352), and Edmonton duo Kurleigh Gittens Jr. (349) and Hergy Mayala (315) all sit top-20 in league receiving.

Including Drew Wolitarsky of the Bombers, born in California but a Canadian citizen since 2017, that’s nine of the top 20 with National designations. Talk about a golden age.