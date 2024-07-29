Must See TV: Kalil Pimpleton off to the races

TORONTO — This week’s contestants feature speed, lots and lots of speed.

There are a lot of different ways to score in the CFL. Offence, defence, special teams, you name it, we’ve got it in Week 8.

Luther Hakunavanhu, Ontaria Wilson, Tarvarus McFadden and Kalil Pimpleton showcased their wheels to outrun everyone and add six points to the board and the augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on gives you a detailed look.

The data enhanced feed is available on TSN+ and will run concurrently with CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s Must See TV with data enhanced feed highlights. Which one was your favourite?

ONTARIA WILSON’S 55-YARD TOUCHDOWN

The Bombers were in desperate need of a spark against the Toronto Argonauts and Wilson delivered just that. The pass-catcher broke free down the left sideline and quarterback Zach Collaros uncorked a bomb to tie the game in the fourth quarter before an eventual overtime loss.

Winnipeg is in desperate need of playmakers due to injuries to some of their key players on offence and Wilson is stepping up to fill in that spot.

TARVARUS MCFADDEN’S PICK SIX

The Argonauts got a huge boost from their defence to capture the win on Saturday and no play was bigger than McFadden’s touchdown.

On a game where their offence struggled to move the ball, the defensive back took matters into his own hands, capturing a live ball in the air to run it back the other way for six.

LUTHER HAKUNAVANHU’S 63-YARD TOUCHDOWN

Bo Levi Mitchell threw five touchdown passes against the Elks on Sunday, including this 63-yarder to Luther Hakunavanhu.

The receiver caught a short pass with four Edmonton defenders in close proximity and outran everybody to extend the Tiger-Cats lead late in the first half.

KALIL PIMPLETON’S 99-YARD PUNT-RETURN TOUCHDOWN

Pimpleton can score every time he touches the ball. That was on display on Friday when he took a punt back 99 yards for the score.

The returner/receiver also caught seven passes for 80 yards, showcasing his versatility as a dangerous weapon for a surging REDBLACKS squad.