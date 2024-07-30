Als remove Cody Fajardo from six-game injured list

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have removed Cody Fajardo from their six-game injured list. The team announced on Tuesday morning that their star quarterback would be back at practice later in the day.

The team had moved Fajardo to the six-game injured list a week ago, after a hamstring injury took him out in the early stages of their Week 6 loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

Le quart Cody Fajardo est retiré de la liste des blessés de six matchs. Il est de retour à l’entrainement aujourd’hui.

We have removed QB Cody Fajardo from the six-game injured list. He will be at practice later today.#Alouettes pic.twitter.com/6ygFBbFwsS — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) July 30, 2024

The Alouettes won their lone game without Fajardo in action, thanks in large part to the play of third-string pivot Davis Alexander. The 25-year-old third-year player made his first 12 passes when he got in to start the second half of the Als’ game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, sparking the Montreal offence and allowing them to out-score the Riders 17-3 in the second half of a 20-16 win.

Alexander made 15-18 passes for 178 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Als travel to Hamilton this week to face the Tiger-Cats on Friday at Tim Hortons Field.