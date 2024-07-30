CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Spring Javon Leake

Week 8 had several sleepers that helped carry CFL fantasy teams. Saskatchewan’s Frankie Hickson ($4,000), Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton ($5,000) and Winnipeg’s Ontaria Wilson ($6,000) each scored at least 20.3 fantasy points despite being on less than two percent of rosters.

Who shows up this week? Our Week 9 list will unearth hidden gems and underachievers who can lead you to victory.

Quarterback

Davis Alexander, Montreal, $7,500 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

Should Alexander get the starting nod over a returning Cody Fajardo ($13,800), he becomes the best value play of Week 9. Alexander scored 16.3 fantasy points after replacing Caleb Evans ($7,000) in the Als’ win over the Roughriders. He made receiver Reggie White Jr. ($6,800) a Week 8 star as the pair teamed up for a pair of second-half majors.

Alexander would have a great matchup against the Tiger-Cats’ defence, which has allowed 15 touchdown passes and 287.4 passing yards per game. The Alouettes could turn to Fajardo, yet if it is indeed Alexander, he will easily clear his projected total of 9.8 FP and finish in the 18-20 FP range, if not better.

Running Back

Javon Leake, Edmonton, $4,500 Salary (at Saskatchewan, Saturday)

This week’s deepest dive involves Leake, who is third in all-purpose yards with 889. The majority of his production comes from returns, but the Elks have started to find ways to implement him in the offence. Leake has rushed for 120 yards and pulled in 87 yards in receptions while pairing with fellow back Kevin Brown ($4.500) at times.

Last week’s 11.8 FP was a season-best for Leake, yet he remains a threat to score any time the ball is in his hands. Saskatchewan is in the bottom half in both average kickoff and punt return yards while yielding a return major. Adding Leake, who is projected for 5.4 FP, opens the door for a more expensive player on your roster while also giving you a home run threat who can rack up yardage.

Receivers

Makai Polk, Toronto, $2,500 Salary (at Calgary, Sunday)

This week’s throw to the Argos receivers board lands on Polk, who has caught seven of his 10 targets the past two games. Toronto is last in passing yards per game and has only four completions of better than 30 yards. Eventually, the passing game will have to increase. If it happens this week, Polk will be featured.

Polk averages 12.1 yards per catch and a has a touchdown among his 19 catches on 23 targets (82.6 per cent catch rate). He’s averaging only 9.8 depth yards per target and would see that number increase if either Cameron Dukes ($6,300) or Nick Arbuckle ($5,500) can find him downfield. At a projection of 8.1 FP, Polk comes off as a modest price, yet we feel he can reach the 12-14 FP range with a more committed Argos passing attack.

Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $2,500 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

He’s trending upward, having caught four passes in each of his last three games along with catching his first major in Week 6. Rambo has scored at least 8.0 fantasy points in three straight contests as he has gained the trust of Montreal’s quarterback corps.

There’s a chance Rambo can top his personal best of 15.3 FP in Week 6 when he faces a Hamilton defence that has struggled against the pass. Rambo is continuing to flash his potential, and Friday could be the evening when the former Texas prep star shows why he was once one of the nation’s top college prospects.

Ayden Eberhardt, BC, $4,500 Salary (at Winnipeg, Thursday)

It’s easy to be overlooked in an offence featuring Justin McInnis ($13,600), Alexander Hollins ($12,000) and William Stanback ($11,500). Eberhardt understands that well but has made the most of his limited attention, catching 14 of his 19 targets while averaging a league-best 19.6 yards per catch. He’s also caught four of his six targets on routes of better than 20 yards while becoming the third deep threat in the Lions’ lineup.

Eberhardt could fly under the radar this week as his 7.3 FP total can be doubled if he’s more involved in the lineup. He averages 16.7 depth yards per route and will eventually make Vernon Adams Jr. ($14,300) pay attention to each target.