Ferguson: 5 best CFL fits for Nathan Rourke

Every time Nathan Rourke goes through an NFL transaction, workout or training camp snap down south, every CFL fan is watching and waiting to see how it plays out. To some this might seem ridiculous to be so locked in on a player who isn’t even in the league, but to me it’s much more.

Rourke’s 2022 season touched something in Canadian football fans we haven’t felt in a long time, since essentially the late 1960’s with Russ Jackson’s greatness dominating the headlines. CFL fans watching Rourke’s journey closely is part support for one of our own, part selfishly wishing he’d come home for US to enjoy his talent; really it’s validation for the respect he’s earned from CFL fans across the country.

Rourke has a workout lined up with the Atlanta Falcons who tried to claim him off waivers not long ago before the New York Giants beat them to the punch. Regardless of how that plays out, I expect he will continue to explore all NFL options possible and for his sake I hope it all works out in the NFL. BUT, if Rourke came back to the CFL which team would offer the most enticing situation?

Here are my top five fits for Rourke’s services.

5. BC LIONS

Everyone knows the comments Nathan made a few weeks ago while visiting Vancouver to cheer on the Lions about wanting to be with BC if or when he came back to the CFL. While I don’t believe that would be considered lip service or pandering, I do think it would be pretty difficult to pull off right now. With Rourke knowing that I believe he was just expressing his adoration for the club which drafted him.

It would take some all-time guts for BC to move on from Vernon Adams Jr. in favour of Rourke this off-season considering how well VA is developing and playing. The only way it ever makes sense is if Rourke commits the rest of his career to BC and even then it’s one hell of a swing for the fences.

4. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Trevor Harris isn’t getting any younger and while I have really enjoyed Shea Patterson’s run in green I think we all know the impact Rourke would have on Rider Nation. When you factor in Corey Mace as a leader and defensive mind, paired with Rourke and some great young Canadian receiver talent, the move would upgrade Saskatchewan immediately to a contender and make Regina a free agent hot spot every year for players excited to team up with Rourke.

3. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Bo Levi Mitchell is BALLIN’ right now for the Tiger-Cats, but what about next year, or the one after that? With Bo’s career in the last few chapters, Rourke would provide an incredible spark and ignite the Ticats’ fan base with belief that the Grey Cup drought might end before reaching the 30-year anniversary of 1999’s triumph.

2. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Zach Collaros isn’t washed up, Chris Streveler is a fan favourite and an appealing piece to the Bombers future, but just like Saskatchewan, the Bombers could solidify their hopes and dreams for years to come when pairing a culture and defence with an elite young passer.

1. TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I have great appreciation for the situation Cameron Dukes stepped into this season. Starting without much experience and coming from a small school is never easy. Dukes has now gone through the typical ups and downs of early career CFL development and Nick Arbuckle has served as a stop gap but isn’t the long term plan.

With Rourke in Toronto the Argos would boost their profile in numerous ways. Can you imagine years of the MLSE brand power pushing the Canadian QB’s face in Double Blue all over the GTA in a way that became unavoidable for even the most casual fan to ignore or ask “who is that guy?”

One game at BMO Field and they’d quickly recognize he’s a special player and person. One worth coming to see spin it weekly. With the likely success that would follow and overall good vibes of Rourke as an Argo, it’s a pairing that makes too much sense not to explore.