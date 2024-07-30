Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 9 picks

TORONTO — We are in challenging times in the land of the CFL.ca writers picks. Just three of the six writers — Jamie Nye, Matt Cauz and Vicki Hall — had winning records with their picks last week, with all of them going 3-1.

The other three writers — Pat Steinberg, Kristina Costabile and Chris O’Leary — went a combined 2-10. This marks the second straight week that the group as a whole has struggled. That ultimately means that on a week-by-week basis, parity is winning out. The recent surge of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, paired with another Winnipeg Blue Bombers losing streak and the continued struggles of the Edmonton Elks has taken its toll on the writers’ overall records of late.

This week’s picks have an interesting vibe to them. There’s a sense of determination in some, with the writers unanimously rallying behind the rested BC Lions as they head into Winnipeg to face the Bombers on Thursday. Then there’s a sense in picks from others of pushing back against their bad week with a hopeful triumph of underdogs; a doubling down of sorts that has a full Costanza feel.

How will it play out this week? Who will you pick? Make sure to visit CFL.ca’s Game Zone and get your picks in at CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch. Let’s dive into what our writers are saying about this week.

BC at WPG

After winning a shootout of a game against Calgary, the Bombers have since dropped two straight, scoring a combined 25 points in the process. That doesn’t bode well if they hope to go toe-to-toe with the visiting and rested Lions, who are led by Vernon Adams Jr. and Jordan Maksymic’s high-octane offence. Teams are 6-1 coming out of the bye week this season, while the Bombers, for all of their troubles have picked up their two wins at home. The writers are putting their collective faith this week in the Lions.

PICK

Writers: 100% BC

MTL at HAM

Cody Fajardo is off the injured list and back at practice for the Alouettes this week, but it’s unclear on if the reigning Grey Cup MVP will get back on the field come game day in Hamilton. Either way, the Als will have to contend with a Ticats team that’s on a two-game win streak and eager to prove itself against the team that everyone in the East is chasing. The Ticats have a tremendous opportunity at home on Friday. Can they take advantage of it? Our writers lean toward the Als finding their way through the madhouse that is Tim Hortons Field and getting the win.

PICK

Writers: 66% Montreal

EDM at SSK

With rumours swirling that it could well be Tre Day in Edmonton, the Riders could be getting a different version of the Elks’ offence. Still, 5.5 points, the Riders are the heaviest favourite in all of the Week 9 matchups, partly because of their perfect 3-0 record at Mosaic Stadium. Last year, Ford went to work against the Riders at Mosaic and got the Elks their fourth win of the season. The writers are fairly certain that a year later, under a new head coach in Corey Mace, the Riders will handle business this time around.

PICK

Writers: 66% Saskatchewan

TOR at CGY

We’ve seen the highs and the lows over the last two weeks with the Stamps. First they took down the league-leading BC Lions in Week 7, then went out to Ottawa and were trounced by the REDBLACKS in Week 8. The Stamps’ record at McMahon — they’re another team that’s a perfect 3-0 at home — suggests they’ll be comfortable and ready for the Argos on Saturday night. From the Argos’ perspective, they’ll be trying to get their offence going after an unproductive but victorious showing against the Bombers in Week 8. Nick Arbuckle got the bulk of the work on offence last week for the Argos. Will that trend continue this week? And how much of an impact will Ka’Deem Carey have in his first game at McMahon as a visitor? The writers think the Stamps can weather the Double Blue storm.

PICK

Writers: 66% Calgary