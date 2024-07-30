Report: Tre Ford expected to start for Elks vs. Riders

REGINA — It appears that the Edmonton Elks will be making a quarterback change in Week 9.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, National quarterback Tre Ford is expected to start for the Elks this week when they head to Saskatchewan to take on the Roughriders.

Ford replaced McLeod Bethel-Thompson in last week’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the fourth quarter. In one frame of work, the 26-year-old threw three touchdowns, completing 10 of 15 passes for 121 yards and added 19 yards on three carries on the ground.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets: Elks at Roughriders

» By the Numbers: Tre Ford

» Make your picks for Week 9 now!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Hearing that Tre Ford is expected to start this week vs #Riders. #Elks back on the practice field Wednesday pic.twitter.com/pCf0crIZtb — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 30, 2024

Last season, Ford threw for 2,069 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 153 of his 227 attempts. Known for his prowess on the ground, the pivot also rushed 66 times for 622 yards and three majors.

Bethel-Thompson has thrown 1,788 yards (171 of 248), nine touchdowns and seven interceptions over his seven starts this year.

Ford and the Elks (0-7) head to Saskatchewan on Saturday to take on the Riders as they search for their first win on the season. Kickoff at Mosaic Stadium is at 7:00 p.m. ET.