Stamps release two Americans, including DB Rodney Randley Jr. and LB Diego Fagot

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American linebacker Diego Fagot and American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr., the team announced on Tuesday.

Fagot spent three weeks on Calgary’s practice roster after being signed on July 8.

Randle, who joined the Stamps during the off-season after stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes, appeared in seven games this season and recorded 18 defensive tackles and two special-teams stops.

The Stampeders return to action on Sunday when they play host to the Toronto Argonauts. Kickoff at McMahon Stadium is 7 p.m. ET.