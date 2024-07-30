Start vs. Sit: Alouettes squad offers aerial options

TORONTO — Week 9 of CFL Fantasy play offers plenty of options in all four matchups, which is why we’re here to help sort you through it all.

The week begins with BC’s return from its open week to face Winnipeg, offering even more points to be had in CFL Fantasy. Teams coming off a bye are 6-1 in 2024, so it might be a good idea to rely on the Lions for your fantasy lineup.

Meanwhile in Montreal, the Alouettes showcased their depth at quarterback and receiver in Week 8, giving you a few options to choose from when picking your options for the passing game.

RELATED

» MMQB: 4 great surprises in a season full of them

» Landry: Putting CFL players into Olympic events

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

BC (5-2-0) at Winnipeg (2-6-0), Thursday, 8:30 PM (Eastern)

Line: BC (-3.5)

O/U: 49.5 (-110)

Start: William Stanback, RB, Lions, $11,500 Salary

Stanback has scored at least 12.4 fantasy points in three of his last four games and comes off the open week with a superior matchup against a Blue Bombers defence ranked last in rushing yards allowed per game (116.9) and seventh in yards per carry (5.1). The Lions have also utilized Stanback as a receiver with 20 of his 25 targets resulting in 10 yards per catch and a pair of majors.

With defences determined to slow down BC’s passing game, the running lanes will continue to broaden for Stanback, whose 4.4 yards per carry is 1.4 yards off his career mark. There’s room for improvement, and Thursday night could be a room crammed with big numbers for the former All-Star.

Sit: Zach Collaros, QB, Blue Bombers, $11,000 Salary

There comes a point when patience runs out for even the most faithful. We could be at this point with Collaros, whose 14 FP in Week 8 was his second-best total of the season. After spending most of the past three seasons anchoring fantasy teams, Collaros has sported a TD:INT margin of 3:8 with only seven completions of better than 30 yards.

The loss of receivers Kenny Lawler ($9,100) and Dalton Schoen ($9,100) has seriously hampered Collaros’ production. Ontaria Wilson ($6,000) is developing into a reliable target, and Nic Demski ($9,500) and Drew Wolitarsky ($8,500) remain constants. However, Collaros has been unable to get on track despite throwing over 300 yards in two of his past three games. A talent like Collaros can eventually get hot, and fantasy players are hoping it happens soon.

Montreal (6-1-0) at Hamilton (2-5-0), Friday, 7:30 PM

Line: Montreal (-3.5)

O/U: 47.5 (-110)

Start: Reggie White Jr., WR, Montreal, $6,800 Salary

The insertion of Davis Alexander ($7,500) at pivot became a boon for White, who pulled in both of Alexander’s touchdown passes in the Als’ Week 8 comeback over the Roughriders. White finished with 21 FP, the second time he has eclipsed over 20 FP.

Regardless of the pivot situation in Montreal, White should continue to be a featured target, especially with the status of Kaion Julien-Grant ($7,000) unknown. White has been targeted at least five times in four of his five starts since returning to the lineup, making him a sound option against a Tiger-Cats defence allowing 31.6 points per game.

Sit: Steven Dunbar Jr., WR, Hamilton, $9,500 Salary

Starting Ticats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell ($12,000) might be dicey considering the Alouettes allow a league-low 223.1 passing yards per game and have yielded only four passing majors. That means being judicial when considering which Hamilton receiver offers the best fantasy potential.

Dunbar feels like the odd receiver out after finishing with only seven targets in his last two games. Mitchell’s target distribution has been spread over the same span, with no Ticats receiver topping six targets. Hamilton will continue to throw the ball, yet it might be best to avoid investing in anyone outside of Tim White ($11,000).

Edmonton (0-7-0) at Saskatchewan (5-2-0), Saturday, 7:00 PM

Line: Saskatchewan (-4.5)

O/U: 50.5 (-115)

Start: Frankie Hickson, RB, Saskatchewan, $4,000 Salary

Hickson was worth the gamble in Week 8, scoring 20.3 FP after replacing the injured AJ Ouellette ($11,500) in the lineup. Hickson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught his only target for 16 yards. If the Roughriders choose to give Ouellette another game to heal, then Hickson will be a must-start when facing an Elks defence allowing a league-worst 407.1 net yards per game.

In just his second game of the season, Hickson reminded us of the explosive potential he displayed when he averaged 6.3 yards per carry while catching 85 per cent of his targets during his rookie campaign in 2022. He offers the Saskatchewan offence another option quarterback Shea Patterson ($7,000) can utilize. Should he find himself atop the depth chart on Friday, Hickson will continue to be a value play with a high rate of return.

Sit: Tre Ford, QB, Edmonton, $5,000 Salary

Let’s pump the breaks with expectations for Ford, who came off the bench and threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday’s loss to Hamilton and appears positioned to replace McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($9,000) in the lineup. Ford’s 17.9 FP in less than a half of work is encouraging but keep in mind he’s also facing one of the league’s best defences in the Riders.

If Ford starts, Saskatchewan will keep him from being a running threat, daring him to beat them in the air. Ford averaged 8.1 yards per pass in Week 8, and if the Roughriders are able to keep him at that rate, generating productive results for the Elks (and fantasy players) will be challenging. There will be weeks where Ford will be considered a must-start in case he becomes the starter going forward, but Week 9 isn’t one.

Toronto (4-3-0) at Calgary (3-4-0), Sunday, 7:00 PM

Line: Calgary (-1.5)

O/U: 49.5 (-110)

Start: Ka’Deem Carey, RB, Toronto, $11,500 Salary

Carey had this date marked on his calendar the moment the ink dried on his contract with the Argos, returning to the place where he was a two-time West Division All-Star. Coming home isn’t the only reason to consider Carey, whose value to the Toronto offence is drawing parallels to his 2022 season with the Stampeders when he put them on his back and earned CFL All-Star honours.

A 15.7 FP outing in Week 8 marks seven straight games of double-digit fantasy numbers for Carey, the league’s second-leading rusher (491 yards). A big evening is likely considering the Calgary run defence yields a league-high 6.1 yards per attempt. Carey leads the league with 14 rushes of at least 10 yards and generates 5.4 yards per tote despite not recording a run of over 17 yards. With the Argos offence in a state of frustration, the one constant is the one player best suited for a solid outing for fantasy players.

Sit: Argos quarterbacks

Be it Cameron Dukes ($6,300) or Nick Arbuckle ($5,500), starting a Toronto pivot in your fantasy lineup will be counterproductive. The two combined for 4.6 fantasy points in the Week 8 overtime win over Winnipeg, amassing a mere 124 passing yards on 26 attempts.

Those numbers become more glaring when you consider Ka’Deem Carey accounted for six of those targets (catching all six) for 35 yards, leaving Argos receivers with only 89 yards spread out over six different targets. That’s not going to cut it. Toronto’s shaky passing totals also make the use of any Argos receiver futile. Things can’t get much worse, but it is far from safe to add a Toronto pass catcher to your Week 9 fantasy roster.