Weekly Predictor: Banking on BC

As we near the midway point of the CFL season, we’re starting to see where the races are going to be over the next month leading into the stretch run after OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

The Riders and Lions will jockey at the top of the West Division, while Calgary, Winnipeg, and Edmonton try to figure out a more successful plan moving forward.

Out East, the Alouettes will try to push their lead even further, Ottawa will continue to prove that Dru Brown was indeed the right choice, and Toronto and Hamilton will try to find more consistency to make a move up the standings in the coming weeks.

We’ll also see an All-Star receiver return this week for BC, and the Elks making a quarterback change.

Let the games begin!

BC at Winnipeg

Thursday, August 1

8:30 p.m. ET

The Lions have already gone into Winnipeg this season and won. Albeit, they won by only two points. The Lions do have Keon Hatcher back at receiver. Hatcher has been cleared to play following his late season injury in 2023 and will add a boost to already a fire-powered offence.

When you add Hatcher in with Justin McInnis and Alexander Hollins, it’s an immediate upgrade receiver for BC.

The Bombers haven’t looked like the same enthusiastic bunch we’ve been used to. They’re losing close, they’re losing big, they’re losing the line of scrimmage, and they’re giving up big plays.

Something is wrong in Winnipeg and we’re all wondering what that is. They run the ball well but Zach Collaros has not exactly been firing on all cylinders.

With the Lions coming off a bye week and the Bombers are playing on limited rest after Saturday’s loss…

PICK: BC

Montreal at Hamilton

Friday, August 2

7:30 p.m. ET

Cody Fajardo is out, Caleb Evans got benched and now the Hamilton Tiger-Cats will keep a close eye on Davis Alexander.

Who is Davis Alexander? Well the Riders got a big lesson that you should never discount a quarterback, even if they’re a third stringer. Bo Levi Mitchell, Zach Collaros, Trevor Harris, Michael Reilly and Darian Durant are among the quarterbacks who were left to hold a clipboard for their first season or so.

Speaking of Bo, what a performance he had for Hamilton in over the weekend. After throwing five touchdowns, Bo now leads the league in touchdown passes. James Butler is improving in the run game and the defence might be starting to gel.

But this is another short week for Hamilton and a little bit more time for Montreal

PICK: MONTREAL

Edmonton at Saskatchewan

Saturday, August 3

7:00 p.m. ET

The Queen City Ex has arrived in Regina in time for the game but Elks fans are hoping the biggest attraction will be inside Mosaic Stadium with Tre Ford.

It’s been reported that Tre Ford will start for Edmonton after the team’s 0-7 start. Yes, last week Tre Ford played all his action with the Tiger-Cats easily having the lead in place but he was moving the pocket with his athleticism and was clearly an added jolt of energy the Elks offence needs.

The issue in Edmonton is their defence is giving up far too many points.

The Roughriders have had a longer rest after a Thursday loss to Montreal last week against the aforementioned Davis Alexander. They could use it after being battled and bruised following the last few weeks. Frankie Hickson filled in admirably for AJ Ouellette and we’ll see if he’s played himself on the roster on a full time basis.

Ford complicates things for the defensive game plan because he can run but the Riders have been great against the run, and will feast of the risk taking of Tre Ford.

PICK: SASKATCHEWAN

Toronto at Calgary

Sunday, August 4

8:30 p.m. ET

Now it comes down to the game I’m having the hardest time picking.

Toronto just squeaked by Winnipeg after a questionable decision on third down by the Bombers and a questionable interception that could have been pass interference, which could have also benefited the Bombers.

Calgary had issues on a short week travelling out to Ottawa, which may be an understatement.

Where I think this game comes down to is a run off of who can have the best game at running back; Dedrick Mills goes up against the former Stampeder Ka’Deem Carey.

It’s a homecoming for the longtime Stamps running back, who made the move to Toronto and has helped the Argos to the best run offence in the CFL. I expect big things.

Mills and Carey have nearly identical numbers coming into the game, though Jake Maier’s stats are more impressive than what Toronto will bring at quarterback.

However, Toronto gets after the quarterback, while Calgary does not.

PICK: TORONTO