CFL Fantasy Projections: Ontaria Wilson provides great value

We enter Week 9 of CFL fantasy play with the encouraging news of Cody Fajardo’s possible return while also celebrating the return of the Lions’ offence after managing a week without hesitating to plug Vernon Adams Jr. into our starting lineups.

Rejoice! Our Week 9 projections are here.

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr. BC, $14,300 Salary (23.9 Projected Fantasy Points): Fresh off an open week, Adams Jr. faces a Blue Bombers defence against whom he racked up 25.4 fantasy points in Week 3. He’ll easily make us forget the 12.4 FP he managed against the Stamps in Week 7, by far his lowest output of the season.

2. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $12,000 Salary (21 PFP): Facing the league’s best pass defence in the Als is a daunting challenge, but it’s hard to bet against Mitchell, who has scored at least 20.9 FP in three of his last four while tossing multiple majors in five of seven starts.

3. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $13,800 Salary (19.1 PFP): Be ready to pivot (pun intended) toward Davis Alexander ($7,500 Salary, 9.8 PFP) if the Alouettes decide to give Fajardo an extra game of rest. Whoever is atop the depth chart should have a field evening against a Tiger-Cats defence that’s allowed 20 offensive touchdowns.

4. Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan, $7,000 Salary (11.9 PFP): Give Patterson a pass for scoring just 8.2 FP against the Alouettes. It happens when facing Montreal’s defence. He’s positioned for season-best fantasy production as he takes on Edmonton, who is tied with Hamilton with 15 touchdown passes allowed.

5. Jake Maier, Calgary, $11,500 Salary (13.7 PFP): Maier failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time this season in the Stamps’ loss at the REDBLACKS. He has enough goodwill stacked up for fantasy players to give him a second chance against the Argonauts, who have allowed a whopping 72.4% completion rate.

Running Backs

1. James Butler, Hamilton, $11,500 Salary (15.9 PFP): Butler has averaged 21.6 FP in his past three and gets an excellent opportunity to continue his run when he faces an Alouettes defence that’s eighth with 110.4 rushing yards allowed per game and 5.3 yards per carry

2.Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $11,500 Salary (13.9 PFP): Captain Consistency returns to Calgary for the first time, and with the Argos needing him more than ever, Carey makes for a solid anchor at the position.

3. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $9,000 Salary (15 PFP): Fletcher leads all running backs with 30 receptions and is second among all players with 269 yards after catch. With the Ticats focused on the Als’ receiving corps, Fletcher should continue to thrive as a threat out of the backfield.

4. William Stanback, BC, $11,500 Salary (14.6 PFP): Not only are the Blue Bombers struggling against the run (league-worst 116.9 yards allowed per game), but they’re also last with 18 big plays allowed, numbers that make Stanback dangerous this week.

5. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $12,000 Salary (15.9 PFP): Winnipeg tops the league with an average of 7.5 yards gained on first down, with Oliveira the big reason. He’s scored at least 20.7 FP in three of his last four yet is ranked this low since the Lions will be aware Oliveira is the only effective offensive weapon the Bombers possess.

6. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $9,500 Salary (14.2 PFP): Quietly, Mills scored double-digit fantasy points in all but one game, including a 15 FP performance despite the Stampeders’ offensive struggles in Week 8.

Receivers

1. Justin McInnis, BC, $13,600 Salary (23.9 PFP): Still on course for a potential 2,000-yard season, McInnis returns from the open week 110 receiving yards ahead of…

2. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,000 Salary (21.1 PFP): … the league leader with 321 yards after catch. For someone averaging just 7.7 yards per route, Philpot’s 13.5 yards per catch looks more impressive.

3. Alexander Hollins, BC, $12,000 Salary (18.1 PFP): Since this week’s theme seems to be about forgiveness, let’s all forgive Hollins’ total of 1.7 FP in Week 7. Here’s betting the league leader with 17.2 depth yards per catch tops his Week 7 FP with just one reception.

4. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,500 Salary (14.4 PFP): Emilus has a five-game streak of at least 11.3 FP. His numbers will climb if he can snap his three-game streak without finding the end zone.

5. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $6,000 Salary (14.3 PFP): There’s value to be had here. Wilson has five receptions on targets of at least 20 yards in depth. He’s averaging 15.4 depth yards per route and continues to gain the trust of Zach Collaros ($11,000).

6. Tim White, Hamilton, $11,000 Salary (14.5 PFP): The early season struggles are a distant memory. White has three touchdowns in his last four while scoring at least 10.5 FP in four straight. He had just three targets in Week 8 but will see that total increase since the Tiger-Cats will have to throw frequently against the Alouettes.

7. Eugene Lewis, Edmonton, $9,500 Salary (11.3 PFP): He’s scored at least 13.4 FP in three straight. Lewis should return atop the Elks’ receiving pecking order even if Tre Ford makes the start at pivot.

8. Reggie White Jr., Montreal, $6,800 Salary (11.5 PFP): White has become the second option in the Als’ passing attack. He’s a value play who should be a must-start if Davis Alexander is atop Montreal’s depth chart.

9. Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (10.7 PFP): An increase in targets could be in Mitchell’s future as Tre Ford will look to spread the ball around. That would hurt Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who has been the safe option for former Argos teammate McLeod Bethel-Thompson ($9,000), who could be unseated.

10. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $9,500 Salary (10.4 PFP): Demski leads the Blue Bombers with 54 targets and is due a breakout after failing to score in three straight. That Demski has just one receiving major is one of this season’s surprising numbers.

11. Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $4,500 Salary (14 PFP): Maybe it’s a newcomer wall that Bridges, who has just 10.4 FP in his last two, has hit. The rebound potential is strong.

12. Marken Michel, Calgary, $8,500 Salary (11.9 PFP): Don’t be one of those locked in on the Stamps’ loss at the REDBLACKS. Michel and the Calgary offence face a Toronto defence that’s allowed 13 passing majors and a 107.1 opponents’ QBR.

Defences

1. Saskatchewan, $9,000 Salary (10.6 PFP): The Roughriders failed to seize an interception for the first time last week. Facing an Elks offence that’s lacked big-play potential (eight) is a recipe for success.

2. Toronto, $8,500 Salary (7.4 PFP): Coming off a season-best 20 FP against Winnipeg, the Argonauts are third in the league with 15 forced turnovers.

3. Montreal, $10,000 Salary (5.2 PFP): Hamilton’s -5 turnover margin is eighth and plays into the hands of an Alouettes unit that is second with 16 forced turnovers.

4. BC, $10,200 Salary (4.7 PFP): Keep in mind Winnipeg’s quarterbacks have thrown a league-high nine interceptions.