CFL Honour Roll, July: Dequoy, McInnis, Als’ O-line get top marks

TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Justin McInnis and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have earned full marks for July in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 5 to 8.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of 10 position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: OFFENCE

WR | Justin McInnis | BC (2-1 in July; 5-2 overall)

PFF Player Grade (three games): 89.1

27 catches on 34 targets (79.4 per cent)

442 total receiving yards (most in CFL)

Four total touchdowns

14-for-14 performance for a career-high 243 receiving yards in Week 6

One Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 5)

Honourable mentions:

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: DEFENCE

DB | Marc-Antoine Dequoy | Montreal (2-1 in July; 6-1 overall)

PFF Player Grade (two games): 89.3

79 Total defensive snaps

Five defensive tackles and one pass knockdown

89.4 Grade on 52 coverage snaps

One Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 8)

Honourable mentions:

83.4 | DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton

82.7 | DB | Tre Robertson | Calgary

CFL HONOUR ROLL – JULY: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes (2-1 in July; 6-1 overall)

PFF unit grade: 68.1

Top-3 performers: Pier-Olivier Lestage | 73.8 Nick Callender | 69.5 Justin Lawrence | 68.0



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JULY