Checking Down: Hatcher, Whitehead make season debuts on Thursday

TORONTO — Week 9 marks the return of two members of the 2023 BC Lions explosive pass-catching group.

Keon Hatcher and Lucky Whitehead will both take the field for the first time in 2024 this week, this time on opposing sidelines as Hatcher and the Lions travel to Winnipeg to face Whitehead and the Bombers to open the week on Thursday.

In other news, quarterback Tre Ford will get the start for the Edmonton Elks for the first time this season, while pivot Cody Fajardo has been removed from the six-game injured list by the Alouettes.

CFL.ca is checking down with news and notes from Week 9.

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions are getting even more explosive in Week 9 as star receiver Keon Hatcher makes his debut in 2024. The pass catcher hasn’t played yet this season after suffering an Achilles injury in 2023 (Steve Ewen, The Province).

– Hatcher is cherishing his chance to be back in the lineup, looking back on his injury and the long road back to recovery (Matt Baker, BCLions.com).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks will be making a quarterback change in Week 9. Elks interim head coach Jarious Jackson confirmed on to Dave Campbell on 630 CHED’s Inside Sports on Tuesday evening that Ford will lead the team into its battle with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

– The Elks have signed American defensive back JJ Ross to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have released American linebacker Diego Fagot and American defensive back Rodney Randle Jr., the team announced on Tuesday (CFL.ca).

– The Stamps also announced they have signed American running back Kylin Hill. The tailback attended training camp with the Ottawa REDBLACKS earlier this year and saw action in two pre-season games, carrying the ball seven times for 43 yards and adding one reception for nine yards. He was on Ottawa’s practice roster for the first month of the season before being released on July 2.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders are looking to rebound from their loss to the Alouettes as they prepare to face the Elks in Week 9 (Brit Dort, CTV News).

– Running back Frankie Hickson watched The Last Dance before going off for the Riders and rushing for 117 yards, writes Riderville.com’s Rob Vanstone (Riderville.com).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the BC Lions to open Week 9 on Thursday in search for consistency in all three phases of their game after losing to the Toronto Argonauts in overtime. Check out CFL.ca’s preview for the game (CFL.ca).

– Nic Demski is holding down the fort at receiver for the Blue Bombers as Winnipeg deals with injuries to veterans at the position (Paul Friesen, Winnipeg Sun).

– The final injury reports for Bombers and Lions is in, check out who’ll be available for the game on Thursday (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Tiger-Cats are coming off two straight wins and have climbed a few spots in the AMSOIL Power Rankings. Check out where they rank going into Week 9 (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw five touchdown pass in the Ticats win over the Elks and finished as the top CFL Fantasy quarterback of Week 8 (CFL.ca).

– It was a career high for Mitchell, who has been solid overall in his second year in Hamilton as the Tabbies attempt to make a push in the East Division Standings (Steve Milton, Ticats.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Argos pivot Cameron Dukes has had ups and downs in 2024, but was able to get away from pro football and spend a day in his happy place teaching the sport to young kids at the Argos third annual football clinic at Quinte Mohawk School in Tyendinaga Territory, writes Argonauts.ca’s Mike Hogan (Argonauts.ca).

– The Argonauts announced on Friday morning that they have released receiver Rasheed Bailey, defensive back Amani Dennis and defensive lineman Jay Person (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The Ottawa REDBLACKS are heading into their bye week on a nice roll, but for linebacker Adarius Pickett, there’s no bad time for a week off to rest, recover and reload (The Canadian Press via TSN).

– Football analyst Duke Ellington believes the REDBLACKS are well worthy of their 5-2 record via an improving defence and a dangerous pivot on Dru Brown (Ottawa 1200, TSN.ca)

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes have removed Cody Fajardo from their six-game injured list. The team announced on Tuesday morning that their star quarterback would be back at practice later in the day. The team had moved Fajardo to the six-game injured list a week ago, after a hamstring injury took him out in the early stages of their Week 6 loss to the Toronto Argonauts (CFL.ca).

– Backup quarterback Davis Alexander led the team to victory against the Roughriders in Week 8, but says he still has a lot to show in his football career (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette).

– Marc-Antoine Dequoy and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line have earned full marks for July in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 5 to 8 (CFL.ca).