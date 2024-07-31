Elks sign American DB JJ Ross
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back JJ Ross to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday.
Ross joins the Double E following three seasons at Western Illinois University (2021-23). The Cincinnati, Ohio., native appeared in 30 career games for the Leathernecks, compiling 113 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections and one forced fumble. In 2023 he was named Second Team Preseason All-MVFC by Phil Steele and was the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee.
RELATED
» Costabile: 5 moments you may have missed in Week 8
» MMQB: 4 great surprises in a season full of them
» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Respect due
» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally
» Diversity is Strength stories, podcasts and much more
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
Prior to joining Western Illinois, Ross played two seasons at Eastern Illinois University (2019-20), where he racked up 42 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 18 games for the Panthers.
Ross earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Detroit Lions in May.
The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 3 when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.