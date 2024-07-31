Elks sign American DB JJ Ross

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back JJ Ross to the practice roster, the club announced Wednesday.

Ross joins the Double E following three seasons at Western Illinois University (2021-23). The Cincinnati, Ohio., native appeared in 30 career games for the Leathernecks, ​ compiling 113 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections and one forced fumble. In 2023 he was named Second Team Preseason All-MVFC by Phil Steele and was the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee.

Prior to joining Western Illinois, Ross played two seasons at Eastern Illinois University (2019-20), where he racked up 42 total tackles, four interceptions and 11 pass deflections in 18 games for the Panthers.

Ross earned a rookie minicamp invite with the Detroit Lions in May.

The Elks return to action on Saturday, August 3 when they take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m. ET.