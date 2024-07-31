Lions, Bombers kick off Week 9 in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — The BC Lions visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday night as the landscape in the West Division continues to take shape.

BC finds themselves back on top with a 5-2 record despite being on a bye last week thanks to a Saskatchewan Roughriders loss.

Winnipeg, on the other hand, continues to search for consistency in all three phases of their game after losing to the Toronto Argonauts in overtime.

Slowing the Lions offence is the Blue Bombers next test and it’s one that comes with significant challenges as quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. leads the league with 2,395 passing yards.

Armed with two of the most dynamic playmakers in receivers Justin McInnis and Alexander Hollins, keeping the Lions out of the end zone is no easy feat.

McInnis and Hollins rank one and three in the league in receiving yards with 780 and 663, respectively. They’re also the most targeted, so it’ll come as no surprise who Vernon Adams Jr. looks to first on his reads.

The last time the two teams met in Week 3, Hollins pulled down 215 yards and McInnis managed 95 to guide their team to a 26-24 win.

Not that they necessarily need it, but the receiving game is getting help this week as Keon Hatcher returns from an injury he suffered in last year’s Western Final in Winnipeg.

For Hatcher, this week’s game brings about extra special meaning.

“I’m happy to be back with the guys,” Hatcher told reporters. “I’m ready now to go chase this Grey Cup. My first game back, ironically, is in Winnipeg. It comes full circle. I’m excited and very thankful.”

When the ball goes in the air, Tyrell Ford, Evan Holm and Deatrick Nichols are tasked with limiting big plays. The trio makes up a secondary that’s been playing better with each passing week, including holding Toronto to 124 yards in their last game. On the season, they’re keeping opposing pass games to an average of 279.4 yards.

Rusher William Stanback is relied upon to carry the load on the ground for the Lions and has done so via 88 carries and 389 yards thus far.

While Stanback is the main one receiving the handoffs, Vernon Adams Jr. is capable of calling his own number and David Mackie could also be utilized to mix up the looks.

It’s been no secret the Bombers have struggled against the run this season, giving up 116.9 yards per game.

Linebacker Redha Kramdi has been among their best defenders and had a pair of sacks against the Argos, but he’ll need the support of the defensive line to stop Stanback and company as they attempt to turn things around on the defensive side of the ball.

Head coach Mike O’Shea was blunt when discussing the Lions offence.

“All of it,” O’Shea told reporters about the challenges their opponent’s offensive playmaking presents. “Say what you want in terms of usage, Stanback is a terrific running back, he’s tough. Vernon can extend plays, every play, and their receiving corps is obviously quite capable. They seem to be rolling.”

Offensively for the Bombers, quarterback Zach Collaros and running back Brady Oliveira are responsible for steering the team back into the win column.

Collaros found Ontaria Wilson for 129 yards a week ago and has looked the way of Oliveira in the pass game with frequency.

He’ll also see the return of Lucky Whitehead downfield, who should be motivated to make an immediate impact against his former team.

If Wilson can come up with a repeat performance and Nic Demski, Kevens Clercius and Josh Johnson can find a way to make a difference, it’ll give Collaros options in spreading the field against a group of Lions defensive backs that’s in the middle of the league in yards allowed.

The Lions secondary received a boost when T.J. Lee returned in Week 7 against Calgary. He joins Ciante Evans, Adrian Greene and Garry Peters to form a unit capable of slowing the air attack.

If Collaros and his receivers aren’t clicking, O’Shea’s offence has the fortunate ability to turn to the Canadian Football League’s top rusher in Oliveira. Oliveira’s 96 yards against the Argos vaulted him into the league lead with 511.

The Lions front brings experience against him into the game, though. In their meeting on June 21, they held Oliveira to 64 yards but couldn’t find an answer for Chris Steveler in the short yardage game.

Limiting effective runs is up to Sione Teuhema and Pete Robertson on the edges of the defensive line. If the ball goes up the middle, Oliveira will be met by the skilled Ben Hladik and Bo Lokombo at linebacker. Hladik is tied for sixth in defensive tackles with 41.

BC can put distance between themselves and Saskatchewan atop the West Division with a victory.

Winnipeg eyes another chance to get into the win column as the second half of the season approaches.

Kickoff from Princess Auto Stadium is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Canadian audiences can tune in on TSN/RDS while U.S. and International audiences can watch on CFL+.