3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s win over BC in Week 9

WINNIPEG — It was a dominant effort on all sides of the ball for Winnipeg in their dominant win over the BC Lions on Thursday, but there was one unit that stood out over all the others.

The Blue Bombers defence completely shutdown the league’s most explosive offence coming into Week 9, preventing Vernon Adams Jr. from doing what he had been doing to all season.

Kicker Sergio Castillo also had a perfect evening, converting every one of his attempts to put 18 points on the board for the home team.

The offence as a whole was able to move the ball well all night long, as Zach Collaros finished with 295 yards and a touchdown and running back Brady Oliveira added 142 yards from scrimmage. Wide receiver Ontaria Wilson led all pass-catchers with seven catches for 112 yards and former Lion Lucky Whitehead scored the only major of the game.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Blue Bombers win over the Lions in Week 9.

86 – passing yards by the Lions

BC came into the game leading the CFL with 406.6 passing yards per game. It’s safe to say the Bombers kept them well short of that mark, limiting Vernon Adams Jr. and the Leos to only 86 total passing yards.

Defensive back Tyrell Ford led another excellent defensive effort for the Blue Bombers, playing lockdown coverage all night and picking off a pass from Adams Jr. that captured momentum for his team in the first half.

2-of-15 – second down conversions by BC

BC simply could not move the ball against the Blue and Gold on Thursday, converting only two of 15 second downs on their way to 102 net yards of offence.

It was BC’s worst offensive performance of the season as they generated only four first downs, allowed four sacks and did not reach the red zone a single time. Winnipeg also controlled the clock all evening, holding the ball for 41:52 to only 18:08 for the visitors.

6-of-6 – field goals by Castillo

The veteran kicker delivered once again by putting points on the board every time the Bombers gave him a chance.

Castillo scored from all sorts of distance (from as close as 11 yards out and as far as 60 yards) as Winnipeg moved the ball up and down the field, but only scored one major.