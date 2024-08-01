Bombers look dominant in shutout win over Lions

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers looked like the team that dominated the West Division over the last few seasons in a dominant 25-0 win over the BC Lions on Thursday.

Veteran receiver Lucky Whitehead, who recently signed as a free agent with Winnipeg after spending three seasons in BC, was part of a dominant effort for the home team at Princess Auto Stadium against their division rivals. The veteran receiver scored the only major of the game while catching six passes for 56 yards.

Quarterback Zach Collaros looked like his previous dominant self, throwing for 295 yards and a touchdown, while receiver Ontaria Wilson caught seven passes for 112 yards and running back Brady Oliveira added 17 rushes for 100 yards.

Another highlight of the night for the Bombers was kicker Sergio Castillo, who was a perfect six-of-six, including his CFL-record second 60-yarder of the season that set the tone for his big game.

The defence completely shutdown an explosive Lions offence, keeping Vernon Adams Jr. to 51 passing yards through the first three quarters on his way to only 74 total yards. Defensive back Tyrell Ford registered another interception, his third of the season.

Adams Jr. suffered an injury in the fourth quarter and was replaced by backup Jake Dolegala.

It was a much needed win for Winnipeg who now moves to 3-6, staying within striking distance of the Calgary Stampeders (3-4) and dropping the Leos to 5-3.

The game started with both teams punting the ball back and forth until Ford gave the home team a spark. The defensive back jumped a pass from Adams Jr. intended for Keon Hatcher to send Collaros and the offence back onto the field and Winnipeg capitalized by marching into BC territory. Oliveira caught a pass out of the backfield to cross midfield, but the offence stalled at the 30-yard line and Castillo opened the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.

The bombs started flying two possessions later for Winnipeg. Collaros saw a streaking Ontaria Wilson deep behind the defence and launched a 35-yarder to get things going for the Bombers once again. The artillery was followed by quick strikes to Whitehead and fellow pass-catcher Josh Johnson to move the troops further into the den. That was when the Leos roared back, stopping Chris Streveler on third down and forcing a turnover for the visitors.

BC’s offence could not take advantage of the turnover and ended up kicking the ball back to Winnipeg once more, who added another score with a booming 60-yard kick from Castillo to push the lead to 6-0.

A late eight-play, 84-yard march by the Bombers capped off a dominant first half for the home team. Collaros ignited his team with a long run on second down before finding Wilson for another big gain into BC territory. Another big connection, this time with Nic Demski, moved Winnipeg into the red zone and Whitehead capped it off with a touchdown catch against his former team to extend the lead to 13-0 going into halftime.

Winnipeg outgained BC 245-59 in the first half.

The Leos forced a two-and-out to open the second half and a short punt by the Bombers gave the visitors the ball in plus territory. BC moved the ball a bit further before lining up for a field goal attempt, but opted instead for a short kick to maintain possession. The Bombers were paying attention and recovered the kick attempt to regain possession.

Collaros immediately took advantage of the opportunity by finding Wilson again for a 36-yard completion. It wasn’t enough for another major, but it positioned Castillo for his third field goal attempt of the evening and the veteran delivered yet again to make it 16-0 with 9:05 left in the third.

Castillo added three more from 51 yards out and the clock showing 5:02 left in the quarter.

It was all Bombers through third quarters. Winnipeg mounted yet another long drive after a pass-interference penalty on wide receiver Kevens Clercius moved the Blue and Gold 24 yards up the field and positioned Castillo for his fifth score of the night early in the fourth.

After yet another punt by the Leos – their eighth of the night – the Bombers attacked again. This time it was Oliveira hammering it home with a 27-yard run, followed by another Whitehead catch to move the chains. The tailback then added two more punishing runs for a first down before Castillo converted a cheap shot 11-yarder to seal the final score.

BC now heads to Edmonton to face the Elks on Sunday, August 11 in Week 10 action. The Blue Bombers meanwhile go on a bye before facing the Lions again at BC Place on Sunday, August 18 in Week 11.