Former Lions’ QB Nathan Rourke signs with Atlanta Falcons

TORONTO — CFL fans and perhaps teams clamouring for Nathan Rourke to return to the Canadian game had their hopes dashed on Thursday, as the quarterback inked a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

After being released by the New York Giants on July 28, Rourke cleared waivers and lined up a workout with the Falcons. The team appeared to be set at the quarterback spot, but the 26-year-old Victoria, B.C. native impressed enough that the team released QB John Paddock to make room for him.

Since leaving the Lions after the 2022 season, Rourke has roamed around the NFL looking for an opportunity to play. He’s spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New England Patriots in 2023 and has gone from the New York Giants to the Falcons in the off-season leading into the 2024 NFL campaign.

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian player in 2022, Rourke took the CFL by storm in his lone season as the BC Lions’ starter. He made 255 of 324 passes for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, helping the team to the Western Final.

Rourke will have at least one CFL connection in Atlanta. Austin Mack, who starred with the Montreal Alouettes last year, signed with the Falcons after helping the Als to a win in the 110th Grey Cup.