Two players fined after Week 8 action

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced two fines following Week 8 action.

Ottawa running back Ryquell Armstead has been fined for a second violation of the CFL Code of Conduct for verbally abusing Calgary Stampeders support staff and on-field officials.

Ottawa wide receiver Jaelon Acklin has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct by simulating the firing of a weapon during a celebration.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.