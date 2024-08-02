Lions announce Adams Jr. injury not long-term, out week-to-week

VANCOUVER — BC Lions fans can breathe a sigh of relief after some clarity around the status of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was made available on Friday.

Adams Jr. left Thursday night’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. He did not return for the remainder of the contest.

BC Lions co-general manager/head coach Rick Campbell issued the following statement on the status of Adams Jr.: “After being further evaluated by our team physicians this morning, it has been confirmed that Vernon’s injury is not long-term and that he is out week-to-week.”

Prior to his exit, the 31-year-old pivot completed eight of 17 passes for 74 yards and an interception. In eight games, Adams Jr. has thrown for 2,469 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions and has a 64.5 per cent completion percentage (167 of 259).

The Lions next contest is on Sunday, August 11 when they travel to Edmonton to take on the Elks in Week 10.