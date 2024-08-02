Tre Ford leads Elks into Sat. clash with Riders

REGINA — The pressure is mounting as the Edmonton Elks make their way to Mosaic Stadium for a date with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night.

Edmonton enters the game 0-7 and in desperate need of a win if they hope to salvage its season.

Staring back at the Elks is a 5-2 Saskatchewan team with a chance to increase its lead in the West Division.

As interim head coach Jarious Jackson searches for answers on both sides of the ball, he’ll make a change at quarterback and go with Tre Ford. It’s a move that shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given Ford’s performance against Hamilton in Week 8 when he completed 10-15 passes for 121 yards and three touchdown in relief of McLeod Bethel-Thompson.

Jackson now hopes Ford can carry that spark into Saturday’s contest.

Seven different receivers had multiple receptions in that game, something Ford will try to replicate in hopes of using the many weapons at his disposal.

As the Elks try to spread the field, Dillon Mitchell, Eugene Lewis, Gavin Cobb and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. can all expect to see the ball come their way as they attempt to expose a Roughriders’ defence that’s looking for answers of their own in the secondary.

Being the only team to have allowed over 2,000 passing yards on the season when Week 9 began, DaMarcus Fields, Rolan Milligan Jr. and Marcus Sayles need to bring their best in coverage downfield.

As for the game plan, Riders’ head coach Corey Mace and his staff are getting their team prepared for whoever and whatever the Elks throw their way.

“We’re just being smart and just prepping for both, you never know,” Mace told reporters about how he’s game planning for Ford and the possibility of seeing Bethel-Thompson.

“For the most part, really depending on the flow of the game, that’s on us as a staff to be able to adjust with those but you can’t adjust if you’re not prepared for it. So, we’re preparing for both.”

The Elks’ run game is also looking different, with Javon Leake set to take the majority of the handoffs this week, as starting tailback Kevin Brown is on the one-game injured list. Now that Ford is under centre, Edmonton has multiple looks on the ground, something they may well need against a stout Riders’ run defence.

When it comes to the Saskatchewan front, it’s been the best in the league surrendering an impressively low 47.9 yards per game.

On the line, Bryan Cox Jr. and Micah Johnson have shown an ability to get to opposing quarterbacks with a total of seven sacks. Add in Malik Carney and finding holes becomes tough for any rusher.

Riders quarterback Trevor Harris remains out, meaning Shea Patterson is set to lead the offence.

Patterson found three receivers for four or more receptions against Montreal and once again plans to share the football against a set of defensive backs surrendering an average of 310.3 yards through the air.

As the Elks secondary tries to find its footing, receivers Shawn Bane Jr., Samuel Emilus and Jerreth Sterns have their sights set on big games.

The supporting cast of Keesean Johnson and Ajou Ajou gives Mace plenty of options.

But they should be seeing a motivated secondary after the Elks coughed up five passing touchdowns against Hamilton.

It’s going to take a complete effort and strong performances out of Darrius Bratton, Kai Gray, Loucheiz Purifoy and Kordell Jackson to slow the Riders’ attack.

While they may be winless, Patterson isn’t letting Edmonton’s record dictate how he approaches the game.

“There’s respect for that team,” Patterson told reporters.

“A lot of their games have been decided in the last few minutes. They always seem to play us well and they’re a good team and they’re hungry. We’re going to treat them like we would Montreal, BC, Winnipeg or Toronto.”

Missing running back AJ Ouellette for a second consecutive game may not be as big of a loss if Frankie Hickson can play as well as he did against the Als. Hickson rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

He’ll lineup up opposite an Elks front giving up 96.9 yards per game.

In order to slow Hickson and give their secondary a chance, they’ll rely on creating pressure at the line of scrimmage.

Defensive linemen Noah Curtis and Elliott Brown have been among the top defenders at making their way through opposing offensive lines with seven sacks combined, which could prove to be the difference for the defence.

The Riders can improve their home record to a perfect 4-0 with a win.

A victory for Edmonton would snap their seven game losing streak to begin the season and create some positive momentum going forward.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game on TSN in Canada, on CBS Sports Network in the United States and on CFL+ for international viewers.

