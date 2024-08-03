Argos visit Stamps in first of home-and-home series

CALGARY — An inter-divisional matchup closes out Week 9 as the Toronto Argonauts visit the Calgary Stampeders on Sunday night for the first of back-to-back games between the two clubs.

Calgary is set to put their perfect 3-0 record at McMahon Stadium on the line as they aim to keep pace with the best in the West Division.

It’s been an up and down season for Toronto at 4-3 but a road win would go a long way in building confidence in a tight East Division race.

These teams meet again this coming Friday night in Week 10 at BMO Field in Toronto and each would like to head there with a win in their back pocket.

The Stampeders offence has to be better after putting up just six points in their Week 8 loss to Ottawa and it starts with quarterback Jake Maier. Maier sits sixth in passing yards coming into the week with 1,695 but has been extremely efficient in finding the end zone with 11 touchdowns.

The secondary he’ll face is one that’s shown an increased ability to shutdown opposing pass games.

DaShaun Amos, Benjie Franklin and Royce Metchie draw the assignment of ensuring Reggie Begelton and Cam Echols are slowed for a second straight game.

With Dedrick Mills out, head coach Dave Dickenson goes to Peyton Logan on the ground. Over four games this season, Logan is averaging 9.4 yards per carry on nine rushing attempts.

Defensive lineman Jake Ceresna leads the league with five sacks and is going to have to create issues for Maier and close gaps on Logan.

Ryan Dinwiddie’s Argos are in need of answers at the quarterback position after Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle split time in their latest win over Winnipeg.

To start, Dukes will receive another opportunity to prove he’s the answer under centre.

Toronto sits last in passing yards per game at 220, with Damonte Coxie leading the team with 269 yards, followed by Makai Polk at 230. Polk has been a primary target over the past few weeks and should again see plenty of balls thrown his way.

Polk and the rest of their receivers need to outplay a Stamps secondary flush with talent.

Demerio Houston remains one of the best defensive backs in the CFL and Tre Roberson is tops among Stamps defenders with three interceptions. Whoever is at the pivot position also needs to be aware of linebackers Branden Dozier and Cameron Judge’s ability to drop back in coverage.

While they haven’t moved the ball overly well through the air so far, Dickenson knows the talent that awaits his defence in the Argos pass game.

“I don’t think Toronto throws like 40 or 50 times a game but they’re going to take their shots,” Dickenson told reporters. “They’ve got big receivers, they’ve got speed, they’ve got physicality. We’ll have to be at our best to stop them.”

The struggles of the pass game puts even more pressure on running back Ka’Deem Carey.

Carey has responded well and is second in the league with 491 yards. Going into an environment he has familiarity with from his four seasons in Calgary, getting comfortable shouldn’t be a problem.

The offensive line he’ll match up against plans to be a problem, though. Carey is sure to draw attention from defensive linemen Julian Howsare and James Vaughters if he tries to get to the outside. If those two can contain the Argos rusher, Dozier, Judge and Micah Awe will have to step up to avoid big running plays down the middle.

After a tough loss last week, Dickenson wants his team to focus on what’s to come, starting on Sunday against the Argos.

“Probably best to not look back anymore,” Dickenson told reporters. “We did learn from it and how do we respond? We’ll see.”

Calgary can get back to .500 with another home victory.

A road win would be a welcomed way to close out the week for Toronto.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Canadian audiences can watch on TSN while U.S. and International viewers can tune in on CFL+.

