3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 9 win over Toronto

CALGARY — Through three quarters of football it looked as though the Calgary Stampeders’ perfect record on home turf was coming to an end on Sunday night against the Toronto Argonauts. A 21-point fourth quarter changed all of that.

An all-round team performance on both sides of the football in the final frame meant that the Stamps would complete the comeback and win their third straight at McMahon Stadium.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Stampeders’ win over the Argonauts.

21 – UNANSWERED POINTS FROM CALGARY

Jake Maier and the Calgary offence looked out of sorts through much of the game on Sunday night, but they turned things around when it mattered most, orchestrating a fourth quarter comeback in which they dropped 21 unanswered points on the Argos.

Calgary’s offensive weapons showed out in the game’s closing minutes and it was receiver Marken Michel who kickstarted the scoring run with a 15-yard touchdown reception. Later in the quarter, Cam Echols came up with an impressive grab and worked his way into the end zone for a 40-yard score.

Rene Paredes was perfect with his field goals, while the Stampeders defence forced two punts and two turnovers as everything clicked for Calgary.

90 – YARDS OF SECOND-HALF NET OFFENCE

Cameron Dukes found a lot of success on the ground during the first half in Calgary, guiding his team to a 16-point lead at the break. After the interval, the Toronto pivot was shutdown in a dominant display from the Stampeders defence.

The Argos were limited to just 90 yards of net offence in the second half, with their only score coming from a rouge in the third quarter. All seven of Toronto’s second-half drives ended with either a punt or turnover as the Stamps quieted Dukes and running back Ka’Deem Carey after the pair ran in for a touchdown each in the first half.

8 – REGGIE BEGELTON RECEPTIONS

After fumbling away the football early in the ballgame, Calgary receiver Reggie Begelton was quick to atone for his turnover.

While the likes of Echols and Michel provided the big plays, Begelton acted as Maier’s security blanket for most of the game, getting open for eight catches and 97 receiving yards.