Stampeders complete fourth-quarter comeback in win over Argonauts

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders just find a way to win at home. The Stamps kept their perfect record at McMahon Stadium alive with a comeback win against the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night, putting up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 27-23.

The Stamps fought their way back after finding themselves trailing by 16 at halftime. Jake Maier was 26-37 for 287 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and an interception. Reggie Begelton had a game-leading 97 receiving yards off of eight catches.

A positive first-half display by the Argos which included three touchdown scores was to no avail for the Double Blue. Cameron Dukes led the charge for Toronto, finishing the game 18-26 with 177 passing yards, a touchdown pass, and an interception. He added 95 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Damonte Coxie was his team’s leading pass catcher, ending his day with four catches for 61 yards.

After Toronto’s Lirim Hajrullahu kicked for a rouge on the opening kickoff, Maier locked onto Begelton during the game’s first drive. On what would’ve been the receiver’s second reception, Begelton was ruled to have coughed up the football after Toronto head coach Ryan Dinwiddie used an early coach’s challenge.

Toronto added to their lead late in the first quarter after Coxie made a 48-yard catch over the shoulder to navigate the Boatmen into the red zone. Dukes used his legs a couple of times from inside Calgary’s 20 and his rush of four yards over the goal line was the game’s first touchdown, putting the Argos up 8-0 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Stamps got on the board after three scoreless possessions courtesy of a 51-yard field goal by Rene Paredes. The successful kick from distance was part of an eight-play drive highlighted by a Jalen Philpot jet sweep which got the Stamps 15 yards forward.

The Argonauts extended their lead midway through the second quarter after cashing in on Calgary’s second turnover of the ballgame. Royce Metchie picked off Maier, taking his team to Calgary’s seven-yard line. Richie Sindani was then the recipient of a seven-yard touchdown toss from Dukes.

A 36-yard kick return by Ishmael Hyman helped the Stamps get good field position on the game’s next drive. The Argos defence kept their opponent at bay, limiting Calgary to another field goal try which Paredes hit from 43 yards out.

The Argos offence punched in their third touchdown of the half after Dukes orchestrated a 68-yard drive late in the half. Dukes used his legs to pick up a couple of 15-yard gains while also drawing a penalty which helped Toronto advance deep into enemy territory. Carey was the ballcarrier on a two-yard rushing touchdown as the half ended 22-6 in Toronto’s favour.

Another single put through the end zone by the Argos was the only score of the third quarter as the two defences stood strong. A pass interference call against Fraser Sopik which was challenged unsuccessfully by Dinwiddie gave the Stamps the break they needed, pushing them 32 yards downfield. A few plays later Maier got the home team back into the game with a touchdown strike to Marken Michel, giving the hosts some much-needed momentum.

The Stamps doubled down with another touchdown drive as Maier and his offence got into gear. A 25-yard catch-and-run by Hyman at the left sideline was the biggest play of the drive before Maier aired out a 40-yard throw to Cam Echols who made a great catch and maneuvered his way into the end zone, cutting the deficit to 23-21.

Michel made another big play for his team on Calgary’s next possession, recording a 27-yard reception. Calgary then took their first lead with 2:05 left in the fourth quarter after a four-minute drive was rounded out with a 44-yard field goal by Paredes.

With time winding down, the Stampeders defence came up with a huge stop on third down with the Argos forced to go for it. Back with the football in Toronto’s half, a 49-yard field goal by Paredes went through the uprights.

Needing to find a touchdown on the game’s final drive, Dukes was intercepted by Demerio Houston, sealing the fourth-quarter comeback and 27-23 victory for the Stamps.

The Argonauts and Stampeders will see each other again in the second half of their home-and-home series in Week 10. That matchup at BMO Field falls on Friday, August 9.