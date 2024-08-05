CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

- News
TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Note, the Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday.
Thursday, Aug. 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Practice Day
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|SUN
|MON
|TUE
|Game Status
|Brandin Dandridge
|DB
|Knee
|Full
|Alijah McGhee
|DB
|Foot
|Full
|Justin Howell
|DB
|Calf
|Full
|Money Hunter
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
|Frankie Griffin
|LB
|Hip
|Full
|Tyron Vrede
|LB
|Knee
|DNP
|Zack Pelehos
|OL
|Shoulder
|Full
|DeVonte Dedmon
|RB/KR
|Knee
|Full
