Injury Reports August 5, 2024

CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

Chris Tanouye/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Note, the Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Brandin Dandridge DB Knee Full
Alijah McGhee DB Foot Full
Justin Howell DB Calf Full
Money Hunter DB Shoulder Limited
Frankie Griffin LB Hip Full
Tyron Vrede LB Knee DNP
Zack Pelehos OL Shoulder Full
DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Knee Full

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, Aug. 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, Aug. 10 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Stadium

 

BC LIONS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, Aug. 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

 

 

