CFL Injury Reports: Week 10

TORONTO — Week 10’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Note, the Saskatchewan Roughriders did not practice on Sunday.

Thursday, Aug. 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET | TD Place

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status Brandin Dandridge DB Knee Full Alijah McGhee DB Foot Full Justin Howell DB Calf Full Money Hunter DB Shoulder Limited Frankie Griffin LB Hip Full Tyron Vrede LB Knee DNP Zack Pelehos OL Shoulder Full DeVonte Dedmon RB/KR Knee Full

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Friday, Aug. 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET | BMO Field

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Saturday, Aug. 10 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Percival Molson Stadium

BC LIONS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, Aug. 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium