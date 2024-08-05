Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9

Hello again, CFL Power Rankings Committee. I suspect the new list will look something like this: 1) Montreal Alouettes. 2) Summer McIntosh. 3) Everyone else.

Here are this week’s takeaways.

WE HAVE SEPARATION

Further to my intro line, above, it does appear that we have a very clear top rung inhabitant in the CFL hierarchy. Right now, there’s not much room to make the case for anyone but the Montreal Alouettes.

How have the Als reacted to their humbling home loss to Toronto in Week 6? By winning two straight, including a stem to stern effort in Friday night’s 33-16 victory in Hamilton. With their backup quarterback in charge.

Not so long ago, you’d have made cases for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions being placed near – if not at – the same elevation as the soaring Larks.

But with both those teams losing their footing of late, the Alouettes stand alone.

They are – for the time being – the league measuring stick by which all others will be sized.

Mind you, if you do get measured in positive fashion, it’s up to you to consolidate that judgment with more solid efforts in the weeks that immediately follow. Looking at you, Toronto Argonauts.

IT’S ALWAYS DARKEST BEFORE THE DAWN

There they were, on Sunday night, being catcalled off their own field at halftime.

The Calgary Stampeders were pretty befuddled by the Toronto Argonauts, trailing by a score of 22-6, their offence stymied and stalled. On the heels of a Depression-era drought-worthy performance in Ottawa the week before, things looked bleak.

But in the second half – the fourth quarter in particular – a shaft of light! And then another! And another!

A mammoth comeback, chock full of splendid defence, rock solid special teams and an offence that suddenly seemed blessed with aerial abundance, Somehow, a 27-23 win. And all those halftime cats? Where did they go?

Remarkable stuff, that. But what made it all the more remarkable was the quick TSN interview Calgary receiver Reggie Begelton did just before the final 30 minutes began.

“It’s going to be a good second half, watch,” said Begelton in calm, cool tones. Did he smirk? Was that a smirk?

Reggie Begelton. Receiver of both footballs and of divine messages from somewhere beyond.

No wonder he’s open so often.

WHEN THE LEVEE BREAKS IT’S MORE THAN JUST A LITTLE LEAKE

The league’s worst rushing team – without their number one running back – versus the league’s best defenders of the run.

The Edmonton Elks headed into Regina to tangle with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and if you really thought that it would be the Elks’ ground game that would lead the way you’re either a liar or you have Begelton’s soothsaying talents.

With Kevin Brown out with an injury, the Elks pressed Javon Leake into more regular backfield action and Leake responded with a monstrous, three-touchdown, 169-yard game, supported well by rookie Justin Rankin, who added 60 more yards in totes. Chip in quarterback Tre Ford’s 46 rushing yards and Dakota Prukop’s one-yard plunge and you get a grand total of 276 yards on 28 carries.

You know, I fully expected that the Edmonton Elks would spring Leake at some point this season.

It’s just that I was certain it’d be on a return or two. Or three or four. Not from the backfield.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: He’s got some gunslinger in him. Watch the replay of Ford’s missile shot to Tevin Jones and when you’re done admiring the arc of that pass, spot the way Ford gives the ball a quick flip as he’s dropping back and surveying the field. You don’t get extra points for style in the CFL but you can get them in this column, especially when the Olympics are on. 9.5 from the Passin’ Judge. Not to be confused with the Rushin’ Judge.

SHORT WEEK SHMORT WEEK

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were Dr. Jekyll in Toronto in a Week 8 loss to the Argos last Saturday night. They were Mr. Hyde at home against the Lions on Thursday night, coming up with by far their best effort of the season, just five days after their worst.

And the Lions were coming off a bye, too. So… bring on those short weeks?

Do not look in your rear view mirrors, CFL teams, unless you are fully aware of the notion that that big blue object you see is closer than it appears.

BONUS TAKEAWAY: We all cool with Zach again, Winnipeg?

THEY’VE GOT LEGS. THEY KNOW HOW TO USE ‘EM

Sergio!! Jake!!

Two of the bigger stars of Week 8, in my mind are Winnipeg placekicker Sergio Castillo and Edmonton punter Jake Julien, so a mighty round of applause for both of them.

Castillo stands out a little more at first blush due to the brassy, garish and ostentatious nature of becoming the first kicker in league history to hit two 60-yard field goals during his career. And he’s got ’em both in this season. And, yes, I know that brassy, garish and ostentatious all have basically the same meaning but that’s just how extravagant and gaudy Castillo’s six-for-six night was. Extravagantly gaudy.

Julien, who leads the CFL with a garishly brassy 53.3 yard average – you might even call it brazenly flaunting – showed off his directional skills as well when he coffin-cornered a 57-yard punt at the Saskatchewan one-yard line and then flew a 49-yarder out of bounds at the Roughriders’ six with the Elks up by four and just over three minutes to play in the game. That’s nothing short of gaudily extravagant.

Legs. Castillo and Julien know how to use ’em. And I know how to use a thesaurus.

AND FINALLY… We should talk more about Tyrell Ford.