Riders sign DL Eric Black and OL Braydon Noll

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Eric Black and National offensive lineman Braydon Noll, the team announced on Monday,

Black (six-foot-four, 247 pounds) joins the Roughriders after spending the start of the 2024 season with the Edmonton Elks.

A strong senior season at Stony Brook University led Black to an invite to New York Giants mini camp in 2023. He led the Seawolves’ defense with five sacks and ranked second on the team with seven tackles for loss while also earning 19 total tackles, four pass deflections and one forced fumble over ten games played. He was named to the prestigious National Football Foundation and to the College Hall of Fame New Hampshire Honor Society for his success both on the field and in the classroom.

RELATED

» MMQB: It’s Tre Time…again

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9

» Elks take down Roughriders for first win of the season

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Black’s collegiate career began as a walk-on at the University of Buffalo (2018-21) where he quickly earned a scholarship and secured a starting job on the Bulls defensive line. He played 29 games tallying 36 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In the 2020 Camellia Bowl, Black registered two sacks, which helped his team secure the win over Marshall.

Noll (six-foot-five, 297 pounds) was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fourth round, 35th overall, of the 2022 CFL Draft. He suited up for four games in the Double Blue, making his CFL debut August 6, 2022 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He is a 2022 Grey Cup Champion.

The 27-year-old from Orangeville, Ontario attended Wilfrid Laurier University from 2016-21. He suited up for 23 games, including 15 consecutive starts, and spent time at all five offensive line positions during his career as a Golden Hawk. Noll was initially recruited as a defensive lineman but was switched to offensive line in his sophomore season.