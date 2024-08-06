Als announce Caleb Evans’ season is over; sign QB Dominique Davis

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that backup quarterback Caleb Evans’ season is over due to a knee injury suffered in Hamilton.

The pivot entered the game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in relief of starter Davis Alexander (himself starting in place of an injured Cody Fajardo) before suffering an injury of his own. Evans completed one pass for 39 yards and a major, adding another 10 yards and a score on the ground against the Tabbies.

Overall, the quarterback threw for 307 yards and four majors while rushing 24 times for 55 yards and four more scores as a runner in 2024 for the Alouettes.

The team also announced they have signed American quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year deal.

Davis (six-foot-four, 215 pounds) will be in his ninth season in the CFL. He played for the Alouettes in 2022. In 82 games in the CFL, he completed 344 of his 549 passes for 3,967 yards and 14 touchdowns. Davis started his career in Winnipeg (2015-17) and then transferred to Ottawa (2018-21) before playing for Montreal and BC in 2023.

The 35-year-old Lakeland, FL native, played college for the East Carolina University Pirates.

“I have always admired the attitude of this veteran who leads by exemple in the locker room and on the field, said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. “His energy is contagious, he knows our team and the CFL well, and his acquisition adds depth to our roster.”