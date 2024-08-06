CFL Fantasy Rewind: Patterson leads all QBs

TORONTO — Week 9 offered a mix of new and familiar faces atop the CFL Fantasy pantheon.

Names like Brady Oliveira and Shemar Bridges make a return, while Montreal’s Charleston Rambo debuts after offering giving the Alouettes aerial attack yet another option.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Shea Patterson also makes his first appearance with a trio of touchdowns for the Green and White.

Who else made this week’s top CFL Fantasy lineup?

Quarterback

Shea Patterson, SSK – 27.0

The Roughriders were unable to stop a comeback effort by the Elks in Week 9 despite a 300-yard effort by their young pivot.

Patterson threw for 306 yards while scoring three total majors, two through the air and one as a runner to lead all quarterbacks in fantasy scoring for the week.

Running Backs

Javon Leake, EDM – 40.5

One of the main culprits of said comeback was Leake and his 195 yards from scrimmage to go along three scores.

Leake filled in at running back in the absence of Kevin Brown and put together a performance to remember, leading all players in CFL Fantasy points in Week 9.

Brady Oliveira, WPG – 18.2

Win or lose, Oliveira finds a way to place himself here.

The runner narrowly edged James Butler and Walter Fletcher after tallying his fifth straight game with over 100 yards from scrimmage, again showcasing his talents as a rusher (17 carries for 100 yards) and a pass catcher (four catches for 42 yards).

Wide Receivers

Charleston Rambo, MTL – 18.6

Rambo is the latest receiver to step up in Montreal as the team showcases their depth week after week.

The 25-year-old caught four passes for 86 yards and a touchdown to push the Als past the Tiger-Cats on Friday Night Football.

Shemar Bridges, HAM – 18.6

Bridges did most of his damage through volume.

The receiver caught nine of 11 targets for 76 yards as the Tiger-Cats passing attack continues to offer good options for your fantasy lineup.

Flex

Ontaria Wilson, WPG – 18.2

Another player that is becoming a fixture in this column is Wilson.

The wide receiver continues to step up as a playmaker for the Blue Bombers, catching seven passes for 112 yards in the win against the Lions on Thursday. It’s always a good sign when a player scores a good amount of fantasy points without adding a touchdown, meaning his fantasy ceiling could be even higher.

DEFENCE

Winnipeg Blue Bombers – 16.0

Speaking of Winnipeg, the defence pitched a shutout against a previously explosive Lions offence, helping them capture a much-needed win and propelling them to the top of the CFL Fantasy world.