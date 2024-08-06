Must See TV: Tevin Jones goes all the way

TORONTO — Must See TV? More like Must See Tevin Jones and his 93-yard touchdown.

The Edmonton Elks beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 9 via a couple of explosive plays by some of their playmakers.

Jones and Javon Leake exploded through the defence to put points on the board, while Ajou Ajou took a different approach by outmuscling his opponent on his way to a touchdown. The augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on gives you a detailed look of each of the three scores.

The data enhanced feed is available on TSN+ and will run concurrently with CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s Must See TV with data enhanced feed highlights. Which one was your favourite?

RELATED

» MMQB: It’s Tre time…again

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 9

» Weekly Predictor: Win No. 2 for Edmonton?

» Make your picks for Week 10 now!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Fan Poll Week 9 Must See TV Javon Leake's 51-yard touchdown Vote Ajou Ajou's Major Vote Tevin Jones' 93-yarder Vote

JAVON LEAKE’s 51-YARD TOUCHDOWN

We’ve got used to seeing Leake burst through opposing special team units for long return plays, but the versatile playmaker showed he can also do that as a runner.

Leake escaped a tackle behind the line of scrimmage to find a running lane and explode for a 51-yard touchdown against the Roughriders and prove he’s a threat to score every time he touches the football.

AJOU AJOU’S MAJOR

Ajou’s score was a product of the receiver using his big frame to shield the defender and come down with the ball inside the end zone.

The six-foot-two pass catchers continues to take advantage of his frame and contested catch ability as a red zone weapon for the Green and White.

TEVIN JONES’ 93-YARDER

The former Roughrider took a long pass from Tre Ford and glided all the way to the end zone to do to Saskatchewan what he used to do for them, score a touchdown.

Jones registered 123 catches and two majors in only three catches, adding 70 yards after the catch and providing Edmonton yet another explosive weapon that defences have to contend with.