Rick Campbell on Lions’ starting QB: “Jake’s going to be the guy”

VANCOUVER — With Vernon Adams Jr. on the sideline with an injury for the foreseeable future, head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that his starting quarterback will be Jake Dolegala.

“Jake’s going to be the guy,” Campbell told the media when asked about the quarterback situation in BC. “He’ll get all the reps the starter would normally get. Chase (Brice) will get the backup reps and away we go.”

Adams Jr. left Week 9’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the fourth quarter with an apparent knee injury. He did not return for the remainder of the contest.

Campbell issued the following statement on the status of Adams Jr. on Friday: “After being further evaluated by our team physicians this morning, it has been confirmed that Vernon’s injury is not long-term and that he is out week-to-week.”

Dolegala had one completion on three pass attempts for 12 yards in relief of Adams Jr. against Winnipeg.

“Very, very excited,” Dolegala said when asked about playing this week. “It’s going to be a cool week, have to make sure I get my prep in but I’ll be ready to go.”

In Saskatchewan in 2023, the six-foot-seven, 242-pound pivot played in 13 games (nine starts) throwing for 2,641 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 95 yards and a major on 26 carries on the ground.

The Lions head to Edmonton on Saturday to take on the Elks as they look to bounce back from their shutout loss to the Bombers.