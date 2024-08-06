Willie Jefferson headlines 5 PFF grades that standout from Week 9

TORONTO — Week 9’s PFF grades that standout are headlined by a shutout defence and an explosive fourth quarter.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers kept the BC Lions from scoring a single point, while the Edmonton Elks scored 22-points in the last quarter of play alone to capture their first win of the season.

Naturally, both teams featured several players with grades that caught our attention.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 9.

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Willie Jefferson | DL | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 87.8 pass rushing grade

Keeping an offence to zero points starts with winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.

Jefferson did just that with a 29.3 pass rushing win percentage to go alongside a 16.7 pressure percentage. The veteran registered his fourth sack of the season and is only one behind Toronto’s Jake Ceresna for the league lead.

Evan Holm | DB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 88.5 coverage grade

If the battle at the line of scrimmage is the start, the back end is, well, the end of the chess match between offence and defence.

Holm allowed only two of five passes thrown in his direction to be completed for 24 yards. The defensive back also forced two incompletions while making four tackles to keep BC’s prolific passing offence in check.

Javon Leake | HB | Edmonton Elks | 83.0 offensive grade

Leake may very well have been THE story of Week 9.

The special teams ace was featured heavily at running back in the absence of starter Kevin Brown and rushed for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Leake also registered a 74.8 pass-blocking grade and a 79.3 receiving grade, showcasing his presence on the field can be an asset to the Elks offence in every aspect of the game.

Tevin Jones | WR | Edmonton Elks | 75.3 receiving grade

Jones also made important plays for the Elks to help them put two points on the board for the first time in 2024.

The veteran did most of his damage over only a few plays, catching three passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns. All three of his catches went for a first down or a touchdown.

Zach Collaros | QB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 74.9 passing grade

Overall throughout his career this wouldn’t be that notable for Zach Collaros, but it hasn’t been the best of seasons for the veteran quarterback.

More notable than just the grade itself is the fact that it’s the second straight week that Collaros grades in the green, marking the first time this season that the pivot has had two good games in a row.

Collaros had zero turnover-worthy plays and registered an 87.5 adjust completion percentage, playing a very efficient match in complement to an excellent defensive performance by the Bombers.