Brandon’s Blitz Picks: Who will score for the Ticats?

Dear friends, Blitz Picks is in a slump. Week 9 resulted in a second straight 3-5 record.

While the overall record of 48-22 is solid, we have plenty of work to do to get HMS Blitz Picks happily afloat again.

RELATED

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Patterson leads all QBs

» CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Kevin Mital an option?

» Start vs. Sit: Can anybody stop Rambo?

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

1. Will Saskatchewan have a 100-yard receiver against Ottawa Thursday?

Play Riders Blitz Picks Here

No. A REDBLACKS pass defence will challenge the Roughriders, who average 271.5 yards per game. With Trevor Harris ($13,200) out for at least another week, the Saskatchewan offence remains in the hands of Shea Patterson ($6,400), who comes off a season-best 306-yard performance in the Week 9 loss to Edmonton.

Patterson did a stellar job with his target distribution in defeat, recording at least three completions to five receivers. However, Ottawa does not allow many big passing plays (nine completions of more than 30 yards), and Saskatchewan’s offensive line (19 sacks allowed) must do a better job of giving Patterson more time to find the likes of Shawn Bane Jr. ($10,000), Samuel Emilus ($10,500) and Ajou Ajou ($3,500).

2. Will Toronto have over or under 1.5 rushing touchdowns against Calgary on Friday?

Play Argos Blitz Picks Here

Yes. Nine of the Argos’ 18 offensive majors have been on the ground. Running back Ka’Deem Carey ($10,700) is rivaled by pivot Cameron Dukes ($6,700) as a threat near the goal line as the pair have accounted for seven of Toronto’s rushing TDs.

The Stampeders are last in the league with 6.2 rushing yards allowed and are one of three teams yielding at least 100 rushing yards per game. This feels like a platinum-plated lock that either Carey or Dukes will make this prediction a reality.

3. What is the over/under on Edmonton kicker Boris Bede’s longest field goal (0-44 yards/45+ yards)?

Play Elks Blitz Picks Here

Under 0-44 yards. Bede has been accurate inside 40 yards, connecting on 9 of 10 of his attempts from that range. He has been less effective beyond 40 yards, going 7-for-11 from long range (long of 52). The veteran still has the power to drill a field goal from long range, but if the Elks must rely on Bede, it will come when they’re fairly close to the goal line against BC.

4. Will BC score more than 21.5 points at Edmonton on Sunday?

Play Lions Blitz Picks Here

Over. There is little chance the Lions struggle offensively in consecutive games, especially when matched up against an Elks defence that’s allowed a league-high 26 offensive majors while also last with 390.4 offensive yards allowed per game. Vernon Adams Jr. ($13,300) and company will seek to vent the frustration of last week’s shutout at the expense of Edmonton, which looks to record consecutive wins against the top two teams in the West Division.

5. Who will score Hamilton’s first touchdown against Montreal on Saturday (James Butler, Tim White, Shemar Bridges, or other)?

Play Ticats Blitz Picks here

Butler ($11,700). He’s overdue for his next major after being held out of the end zone the past two games after scoring in Weeks 5 and 7. Finding the end zone will be a challenge for the Tiger-Cats against an Alouettes defence that has allowed a league-low 12 majors.

6. Will Ottawa’s Kalil Pimpleton have over or under 96.3 all-purpose yards against Saskatchewan on Thursday?

Play REDBLACKS Blitz Picks Here

Over. No one seems to have found a solution to slow down the explosive REDBLACKS threat ($5,000) who’s averaging 19.1 yards every time he touches the ball. He has an ideal matchup against the Roughriders, who have given up a league-worst 18 big plays.

7. Which Calgary defender (Demerio Houston or Kobe Williams) will have the most tackles against Toronto on Friday?

Play Stamps Blitz Picks Here

Houston. Only one tackle separates Houston (27) and Williams (26), but Houston has accumulated his in just five games. Both defensive backs will be active as they seek to slow Saskatchewan’s receiving unit.

8. Will Montreal receiver Charleston Rambo have more or less than 5.5 targets against Hamilton on Saturday?

Play Als Blitz Picks Here

More. Rambo is becoming more popular, having been targeted at least five times in four of his last five games. Coming off an 18.6 FP effort in the Week 9 win over the Tiger-Cats, Rambo is positioned for better numbers while bidding to become the team’s second receiving option behind Tyson Philpot ($10,000).