CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Kevin Mital an option?

If you followed our advice and had Edmonton’s Javon Leake ($5,500) in your Week 9 lineup, congrats. Leake, our featured sleeper, woke up and delivered 40.5 fantasy points in a career day against Saskatchewan. Last week’s edition also delivered on Montreal receiver Charleston Rambo ($3,500), who finished with 18.6 FP against Hamilton.

That’s 59.1 FP from two players with a combined fantasy salary of $7,000. Can we top that in Week 10? We’re sure going to attempt.

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Patterson leads all QBs

Quarterback

Dru Brown, Ottawa, $11,000 Salary (vs. Saskatchewan, Thursday)

Let’s get Week 10 off to a rapid start with Brown, who comes off a 17.8 FP effort in the Week 8 win over Calgary. He’s saved his best for West Division teams as two of his three best performances (season-best 25 FP against Edmonton in Week 6) are against teams with later time zones.

Edmonton showed teams can run successfully against Roughriders. However, the vulnerable spot of the Saskatchewan defence is their inability to contain opposing passers, who have averaged a league-high 311.3 yards per game. Brown has a fleet of receivers who can make starting him a well-played decision, as we feel he can better his modest projection of 13 FP and approach, if not exceed, 20 FP.

Running Back

Peyton Logan, Calgary, $6,000 Salary (at Toronto, Friday)

The Stampeders may be without lead back Dedrick Mills for an extended period. Meanwhile, the bulk of carries falls on Logan.

The versatile Logan had nine carries for 36 yards in Week 9 along with four receptions for 11 yards. He is explosive in the open field, evidenced by three carries of better than 10 yards and one for more than 20 yards on 18 attempts. Logan flashed his ability as another deep threat for the Calgary offence when he drew a pass interference call while running a go route in Week 9. The Stamps will limit his touches as a return specialist, but still, Logan can top his projected total of 5.5 FP and offer the astute fantasy player something in the neighborhood of 11-13 FP.

Receivers

Kevin Mital, Toronto, $2,500 Salary (vs. Calgary, Friday)

Toronto’s first-round selection in the 2024 CFL Draft had his first extended look in Week 9, catching both of his targets for 11 yards. The Argos continue to struggle to move the ball downfield, ranking last with five catches of better than 30 yards while averaging a mere 214.6 passing yards.

Mital is a very deep sleeper, so no harm done if you choose not to play this gamble. However, the pecking order is wide open at the position, giving Mital a golden ticket to be more involved. He’s projected for just 1.9 FP, but 8-10 FP is reasonable if Cameron Dukes ($6,300) can make the Stampeders defence pay for stacking the box against Ka’Deem Carey ($11,500).

Ajou Ajou, Saskatchewan, $3,500 Salary (at Ottawa, Thursday)

Trevor Harris ($13,200) averaged nearly 300 yards per game and had seven majors in 97 pass attempts before he was injured in Week 3. The Riders receiving corps was a must-own then and shouldn’t take long to return to that level.

Ajou is quietly becoming one of the league’s top deep threats, averaging 18.4 yards per catch and 12.7 depth yards per route. Three of his 14 receptions have been for at least 30 yards, and with the offence expected to be more aggressive with Harris’ return, Ajou’s projection of 10.4 FP feels modest. He’s due a breakout performance, and we’ll say it happens here.

Ayden Eberhardt, BC, $4,500 Salary (at Edmonton, Sunday)

With Keon Hatcher ($8,000) returning to the lineup, target distribution will be altered as Alexander Hollins ($12,000) and Justin McInnis ($13,600) must learn to share. However, Eberhardt has made a niche for himself in limited opportunities.

Eberhardt leads the league with an average of 19 yards on his 15 catches, with three of those 30 yards or better. He has 15.4 deep yards per route and has pulled four of his six targets of at least 20 yards. Eberhardt can benefit if the Elks are consumed by stopping the top three receivers, and it won’t take many targets for Eberhardt to eclipse his 6.4 FP projection.