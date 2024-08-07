Checking Down: Harris returns to practice; ruled out for Thurs.

TORONTO — Quarterback Trevor Harris returned to practice on Monday as the Saskatchewan Roughriders prepare to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 10, but was ruled out by the team on their injury report for the game on Thursday.

In other quarterback news, Jake Dolegala will get the starting nod for BC in Week 10 in place of an injured Vernon Adams Jr., while Davis Alexander remains the starter for the Alouettes while Cody Fajardo recovers from an injury of his own.

CFL.ca is Checking Down with news and notes from Week 10.

BC LIONS

– Former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke won’t be making a return to the CFL in the immediate future after signing with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons (CFL.ca).

– With Vernon Adams Jr. on the sideline with an injury for the foreseeable future, head coach and co-general manager Rick Campbell confirmed on Tuesday that his starting quarterback will be Jake Dolegala (CFL.ca).

– While Adams Jr. won’t play in Week 10, the pivot said he’s feeling much better and is ready to attack rehab (Steve Ewen, The Province).

EDMONTON ELKS

– Javon Leake broke a speed record with his 51-yard touchdown against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 9 (GoElks.com).

– Leake and receiver Tevin Jones were featured in this week’s Must See TV after turning on the jets to score on explosive plays for the Double E (CFL.ca).

– The duo’s efforts earned them a spot in this week’s five PFF grades that standout from Week 9 (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– Mike Rose said he knew the sacks were coming for the Calgary Stampeders before a six-sack performance against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 9 (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Herald).

– Calgary Stampeders receiver Marken Michel has been recognized for his contributions to the Red and White’s 27-23 victory over the Toronto Argonauts with a place on the Canadian Football League’s Pro Football Focus Week 9 Honour Roll (Stampeders.com).

– The Stamps rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Argos in Week 9 and protect their perfect 4-0 home record in 2024 (The Canadian Press via TSN.ca)

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Shea Patterson was at the head of the class for Week 9 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by PFF (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Trevor Harris returned to practice this week but won’t be available on Thursday when the Riders take on the REDBLACKS in Ottawa (CTVNews Regina).

– Riderville.com’s Rob Vanstone broke down Mario Alford‘s touchdown against the Elks in Week 9 (Riderville.com).

– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Eric Black and National offensive lineman Braydon Noll, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– The Bombers got a much-needed win against the BC Lions in Week 9, keeping an explosive Leos offence from scoring a single point (Paul Friesen, The Winnipeg Sun).

– Kicker Sergio Castillo wrote his name down in the history books by converting on his second 60-yard field goal of 2024 (Paul Friesen, The Winnipeg Sun).

– Will the Bombers make the post-season after a 3-6 start? Matt Dunigan joins Jermain Franklin to answer just that on TSN’s Hot or Not (TSN.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Steve Milton recaps the Ticats loss to the Alouettes in Week 9 ahead of their rematch in Week 10 (Ticats.ca).

– Kristina Costabile has the battle between versatile running backs James Butler and Walter Fletcher as one of four storylines to watch in Week 10 (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Receiver Kevin Mital is this week’s featured sleeper pick as CFL.ca’s Brandon C. Williams attempts to unearth the fantasy gems of Week 10 (CFL.ca).

– The Argos return home for a rematch against the Stampeders who have yet to win a game away from McMahon Stadium going into Week 10. Check out CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile’s storyline for Toronto versus Calgary (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The REDBLACKS are coming off a bye to host the Saskatchewan Roughriders at TD Place on Thursday night. Ottawa is 4-0 at home and is coming off three straight wins as they take on the 5-3 Roughriders. Check out the preview for the game and choose your winner on CFL Pick’Em presented by Old Dutch (CFL.ca).

– Quarterback Dru Brown is off to a good start in his first CFL season as the full-time starter for the REDBLACKS (TSN.ca).

– General manager Shawn Burke joined TSN 1200 on Wednesday to discuss how the REDBLACKS have been able to find success after back-to-back disappointing 4-14 campaigns across his first two years with the team (TSN.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that backup quarterback Caleb Evans’ season is over due to a knee injury suffered in Hamilton (CFL.ca).

– Pivot Davis Alexander is set to get another start as Cody Fajardo continues to rehab from his injury (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette). General manager Danny Maciocia did say that Fajardo is ‘ahead of schedule’ but still has work to do in his latest interview (TSN.ca).

– The Als have taken over as the top team in the CFL Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL, reclaiming the throne for the first time since Week 5 (CFL.ca).