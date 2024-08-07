Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 10

Week 10 is just around the corner and as always, there’s plenty of storylines to follow around the CFL.

Things start off in Ottawa where Rolan Milligan Jr. and the Riders take on the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Thursday night.

Then Friday Night Football features the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meeting at Percival Molson Stadium where two dual threat running backs go head-to-head.

Saturday sees the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts battling at BMO Field as each look to play a full 60 minutes.

And finally, Sunday will see the BC Lions head to Edmonton to take on the exciting Canadian pivot, Tre Ford.

To get you set for the week, here’s a storyline to watch in every matchup in Week 10.

HE’S ROLAN ROLLIN’ ROLLIN’…

Saskatchewan at Ottawa | Thursday, August 8 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Rolan Milligan Jr. has been exceptional this season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence and should be a major factor in his team’s game against the REDBLACKS this Thursday. He’ll be even more relied upon with the absence of middle linebacker Jameer Thurman, who was ruled out in the team’s injury report this week as he deals with an elbow injury.

Wherever the ball has been this season, you wouldn’t have had to look far to see Milligan Jr.

He’s been great in coverage, leading the CFL in interceptions (five) and in pass knockdowns (nine). His 62 total defensive plays trail only Tyrice Beverette (68).

But he’s also making an impact on the teams, sitting second in special teams tackles (11) just behind Toronto’s Jack Cassar (13).

Keep an eye on the Riders defensive back to continue his success this weekend against Ottawa.

WHICH TEAM CAN PLAY A FULL 60?

Calgary at Toronto | Friday, August 9 | 7:30 p.m. ET

It was the tale of two halves in Week 9 for these clubs in their first meeting of a home-and-home series.

The first half at McMahon Stadium was all Toronto. Cameron Dukes looked like the Cameron Dukes we saw to start the season, using his legs and arm to score points and the Argos defence was making life uncomfortable for Jake Maier and his Stampeders, the only points coming off the leg of René Paredes (two field goals).

When the teams returned to the field after the break, the complete opposite occurred. Dukes and his Argos were stuck in the mud offensively, while Maier and his Stamps were firing on all cylinders. Calgary outscored Toronto 21-1 in the second half (all points for the home team coming in the fourth quarter) on their way to victory.

Both teams will want to play a full 60 minutes when they meet again this week. Even though Calgary came away with the victory, the first half wasn’t exactly their best first half of football.

For what it’s worth, Calgary as not won a game away from McMahon Stadium this season (0-4), while Toronto is 3-1 at BMO.

So, what happens in the rematch?

THE MORE YOU CAN DO

Hamilton at Montreal | Saturday, August 10 | 7:00 p.m. ET

The two running backs suiting up in this matchup, Walter Fletcher and James Butler, are ones to watch this week and not just for their ability to run the rock.

Yes, Fletcher and Butler can run through defences to get to the second and third level. Butler is fifth in the CFL in yards on the ground (400). Fletcher sits eighth (362) and is averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

But it’s their ability to get out of the backfield into the passing game that makes them even more of a threat.

Fletcher has 329 yards through the air, the most of any running back. 291 of those yards have come after the catch, second in the CFL only to his teammate Tyson Philpot (360). The Als have found the way to use him effectively in addition to running the ball; short passes and let him make people miss to gain yards. The next best running back at catching the ball is Butler, who has hauled in 285 yards on 32 catches.

According to PFF amongst all players, including receivers, that have played a minimum of 25 snaps, Fletcher and Butler are the first and third graded players in receiving with a 90.5 and 84.5 grades.

Dual-threat running backs are a must-watch and this game features two. You’ll want to tune in.

IT’S TRE FORD’S WORLD

BC at Edmonton | Sunday, August 11 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Tre Ford was thrust into action for his first start of 2024 last week and he led his Elks to their first win of the season. The Canadian pivot was impressive, not only with his legs but with his arm as well.

Ford looked comfortable and confident in the pocket, throwing strikes without having to run away from pressure. His performance silenced anyone who was still questioning his ability to do just that. The 26-year-old finished his night completing 18 of 22 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. Of course, he called his own number a few times as well, carrying the rock five times for 46 yards, his longest going for 23.

The change at quarterback sparked the run game as well, with Javon Leake getting substantial snaps in the backfield. The returner/running back rushed for three touchdowns in the win along with 169 yards on 12 carries.

Sure, we’re in Week 10 but there’s still plenty of football to be played and Edmonton’s playoff hopes are very real. They’ll need to start stringing together wins, though, and Ford will want to keep the momentum from his outing last weekend going against BC when they host the Lions on Sunday.

In my opinion, Ford’s the most exciting player to watch in the CFL right now so get your popcorn ready. It should be a good one at Commonwealth Stadium that you won’t want to miss.