Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 10 picks

TORONTO — There’s only one game this week that the CFL.ca writers can agree on.

That’s the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats bout set to get under way on Saturday night at Percival Molson Stadium.

But as we learned last week, there’s plenty of room for upsets in the CFL. Just ask the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who went into the week as the underdogs and came out with a win each.

None of our writers predicted Winnipeg, who pulled out a huge upset over the BC Lions, but Kristina Costabile and Matthew Cauz were riding the Tre Ford train last week, taking the winless Elks to get their first victory.

How will it play out this week? Who will you pick? Make sure to visit CFL.ca’s Game Zone and get your picks in at CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch. Let’s dive into what our writers are saying about this week.

SSK at OTT

Rested and coming off their bye week, the majority of the writers are thinking the Ottawa REDBLACKS can get the W. After a few seasons of not-so-great records at home, Ottawa is undefeated at TD Place (4-0). Will that streak continue this week? Following a loss to the, at the time, winless Elks, there’s plenty of motivation for Rider head coach Corey Mace’s group to want to steer things back on track.

Writers: 66% Ottawa

CGY at TOR

This rematch of last week’s game in Calgary is an interesting one. The Argonauts looked good in the first half of Week 9’s contest but it was the Stampeders who took over in the second half on their way to a win. Who gets the best of the other this week? Our writers are leaning towards the Argonauts, who are hosting a Calgary team that has yet to win a game on the road this season (0-4). Will it be the Boatmen getting their revenge or can the Stamps finally win a game away from McMahon Stadium?

Writers: 66% Toronto

HAM at MTL

Even without Cody Fajardo, the Montreal Alouettes just keep on winning. Of course, Noel Thorpe’s defence has been excellent this season, confusing offences with their ‘anyone can play at any position’ mentality and superb ability to turn the ball over. But it’s equally impressive that they’ve gone 2-0 in the games they’ve played without Fajardo. Hamilton gave Montreal a shot last week but weren’t able to come out with the victory. The writers have full faith in Montreal to add yet another victory to their league-best 7-1 record.

Writers: 100% Montreal

BC at EDM

The writers are split down the middle in this one with half choosing Tre Ford and his Elks to get their second win of 2024 and the other half thinking the Vernon Adams Jr.-less BC Lions can get a win on the road. Edmonton’s rush attack exploded for 276 yards and three touchdowns on the ground against the league’s best run defence heading into Week 9. Can BC’s defence slow Ford and Leake down? Or can the 5-3 Lions, even without Adams Jr., stay atop the West?

Writers: 50% Edmonton / 50% BC