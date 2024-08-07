REDBLACKS, Riders kick off Week 10 in the nation’s captial

OTTAWA — After failing to take over sole possession of first place in the West Division last week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders get another chance when they head to Ottawa to open Week 10 against the surging REDBLACKS.

Saskatchewan fell to the Edmonton Elks, 42-31, in Week 9.

Ottawa had a bye but have won three-straight dating back to July 14 and are 4-0 at home.

Riders quarterback Shea Patterson enters the game off one of his better performances of the season as he threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the loss to Edmonton. He also had a season-high 33 passing attempts, showing the team’s increased confidence in the pass game.

If Patterson hopes to find success against the REDBLACKS through the air, he’ll need to navigate a secondary that’s been among the best at limiting yards.

Fortunately for Corey Mace’s air attack, options aren’t hard to come by. Ajou Ajou is slowly making a name for himself with highlight reel plays. Add in the likes of Shawn Bane Jr., Samuel Emilus and Jerreth Sterns, who are all proven playmakers, and Patterson has plenty of weapons to work with.

Ottawa’s strong pass defence isn’t just reliant on the play of defensive backs like Alonzo Addae and Damon Webb. Up front, defensive linemen Bryce Carter, Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Michael Wakefield can cause issues right from the snap as the trio has combined for 11 sacks.

On the ground for the Riders, Frankie Hickson has filled in well for the injured AJ Ouellette, rushing for 206 yards over his past two games. With the physical front he’s about to face, Hickson will have to work for every inch of space.

Given how well the REDBLACKS have been playing they may not have wanted a bye, but it gave them extra time to prepare for one of the west’s best teams.

It’ll be up to quarterback Dru Brown to continue his strong play when their offence gets out on the field. Brown has led the REDBLACKS to an average of 283.3 passing yards per game.

Receiver Kalil Pimpleton has looked like a star in the making through three games and Dominique Rhymes is rounding into the form the team expected when they signed him away from BC. Over his first three contests, Pimpleton has 289 yards with 111 after the catch, while Rhymes is averaging 12.5 yards per reception.

Squaring off with a secondary giving up 311.3 yards a game, Brown should be given every opportunity to move his team down the field.

Rolan Milligan Jr. leads a group of Riders defensive backs wanting to keep Brown in check. DaMarcus Fields, Amari Henderson and Marcus Sayles are also part of the secondary trying to build off one of their stronger showings when they held Tre Ford to 252 yards.

With a tough loss in the rearview mirror, things don’t get any easier for Mace’s team.

“Another good team,” Mace told reporters of his thought on the REDBLACKS. “The league I think right now, honestly, every team has a legit shot to win. You have to be on your game. Ottawa’s exactly that. I think there’s a bit of resurgence there with Dru taking over. Their receiving corps at some point or another, most of those guys have been a dude for their team. Pimpleton’s walked up in there and been a threat.”

Heading into last week, the Saskatchewan run defence was on a record pace but 276 rushing yards by the Elks proved they can be exploited.

Running back Ryquell Armstead, who’s been a bit of a revelation for the REDBLACKS with 390 yards, faces a defensive front eager to prove their previous performance was a one-off.

A defensive line featuring veterans Bryan Cox Jr. and Micah Johnson is supported by a talented group of linebackers in Adam Auclair, C.J. Avery and C.J. Reavis.

The unit will be without Jameer Thurman, however, as he misses the game with an elbow injury.

Auclair, who played the previous three seasons in Ottawa and is a Saint-George’s, Que. native, is excited to put his talents on display in a game so close to home.

“I always like to play a bit more, for sure,” Auclair told reporters of the elevated role he’s played on defence. “As long as I can help this team win, that’s what I’m trying to do. It’s going to be special, for sure. I’ve been waiting for this game for a long time, so it’s ‘go’ time.”

A victory for Saskatchewan moves them into top spot in the West Division.

A fourth-straight win and fifth in a row at TD Place puts Ottawa a game behind first place Montreal in the East Division.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Canadians can watch the game on TSN/RDS2. U.S. and International audiences can tune in on CFL+.

