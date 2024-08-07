Riders bring back National FB Albert Awachie

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National fullback Albert Awachie, the team announced on Wednesday.

Awachie (six-foot-three, 245 points) returns to Saskatchewan where he started his CFL career in Green and White in 2017. He played 44 games over six seasons as a Rider and made 15 special teams tackles as an integral part of the Club’s special teams unit.

A reliable blocker on offence, the 31-year-old also caught nine passes for 74 yards. Awachie started the 2024 season with the Toronto Argonauts, suiting up for seven games.

The Toronto native spent three collegiate seasons with the University of Toronto and played in 22 games at both receiver and defensive back. While with the Varsity Blues, Awachie recorded 22 tackles and made 14 receptions for 145 yards.