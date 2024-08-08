Arbuckle to start for Argos vs. Stamps; Dukes game-time decision

TORONTO — Nick Arbuckle will get the start for the Toronto Argonauts in Week 10 action against the Calgary Stampeders, according to the team’s official depth chart.

Cameron Dukes, who is dealing with a leg injury and was limited in practice all week, has been listed as a game-time decision for the contest at BMO Field on Friday night.

In Week 7 against Hamilton, Arbuckle replaced Dukes in the fourth quarter and threw for 118 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing eight of 14 passes. The following week against Winnipeg, Arbuckle came in relief in the second quarter and completed 12 of 22 passes for 87 yards.

Dukes has thrown for 1,398 yards, seven touchdown and six interceptions through eight games this season. He’s also added 49 carries for 294 yards and three majors on the ground.

The Argonauts welcome the Stampeders to town in the second half of a home-and-home series. Calgary took the first game last week at McMahon after a 21-point fourth quarter effort for the comeback victory.

Kickoff for the rematch is at 7:30 p.m. ET