CFL.ca Game Notes: Wild Wild West

TORONTO — The West Division has not been this wild in a long time.

The BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders lost their Week 9 matchups to drop to 5-3, while Reggie Begelton and the Calgary Stampeders improved to 4-4, same for Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who beat the Leos to move to 3-6.

That means only four points separate the first and fourth-place teams in a wide open battle for the right to host the Western Final in November.

That hasn’t always been the case. Through eight games, the division’s first-place team has not had three losses since 2009. With a lot of football still to play, everyone from the last-place Edmonton Elks to the first place Lions could still finish on top.

Who do you think will be the last one standing?

EVEN-STEVEN

The West Division is experiencing a level of parity that has not been seen in well over a decade.

BC and Saskatchewan currently have identical 5-3 records.

Through eight games, the division’s first-place team has not had three losses since 2009.

BC holds the tie-breaker via head-to-head record, with a 35-20 victory in Week 6.

QUICK SLANTS

League-wide

On seven occasions, teams have overcome 12-point deficits to win. At this point last season, there had been one such comeback. ​

Through Week 9, there have been 64 lead changes with 27 coming in the fourth quarter or overtime, compared to 45 and 17 last season.

Despite there having been 14 different starting quarterbacks, the league-wide passer sits at 97.4 – the second highest all-time.

At this point in the season, touchdown drives are up 27 per cent compared to 2023.

SSK at OTT

Saskatchewan has won four of the teams’ last five matchups.

Rolan Milligan Jr. leads the league in interceptions (five) and pass knockdowns (nine).

Ajou Ajou is second in the league with an average of 18.4 yards per catch.

Ottawa is 1-0 coming off a bye, after winning 23-19 in Week 2.

Ottawa’s last four-game winning streak came in 2015.

The REDBLACKS are 4-0 at TD Place. Their record for wins at home is seven, set in 2015. They have not lost to Saskatchewan at home since 2017.

Ottawa sits second with 21 big plays; the team is first with 15 allowed.

Dru Brown will be making his first career start against the Roughriders.

Lorenzo Mauldin IV is tied for the league lead with four tackles for a loss.

CGY at TOR

Calgary has not had a back-to-back sweep of Toronto since 2008.

Calgary is 4-0 at home, but 0-4 on the road. The team has one victory in its last 10 games away from McMahon Stadium.

Seven of Calgary’s eight games have been decided in the final three minutes.

Dave Dickeson is 12-2 versus the Argonauts.

Last week, Calgary’s defence forced Cameron Dukes out of the pocket on nine occasions and they registered six sacks.

The Argonauts have won 12 of their past 13 games at BMO Field, and their past eight-in-a-row at home against West teams.

Last week, Cameron Dukes had a league-wide season-high 95 rushing yards by a quarterback.

Royce Metchie tied a career-high with nine tackles last week, while adding an interception and a forced fumble.

Jonathan Jones set a personal-best with 11 defensive tackles last week.

HAM at MTL

The Tiger-Cats are No. 1 with 378.1 net offence per game. The Alouettes have allowed a league-low 320.5 yards per game.

Last week, Bo Levi Mitchell (36,069) overtook Kent Austin (36,030) for 12th on the all-time passing list. Tom Clements (39,041) is 11th.

Shemar Bridges is on pace for 108 receptions, which would break Derel Walker’s record of 89 by a first-year player.

A victory would give the Alouettes the season series. Hamilton would need to win by at least 18 points to claim the tiebreaker.

Montreal has not swept Hamilton in back-to-back sets since 2006.

The Alouettes have won the teams’ past six meetings.

Alouettes are looking to start 8-1 for the first time in 20 years.

Tyson Philpot (360) and Walter Fletcher (291) lead the league in yards after catch.

Philpot has five-or-more catches in seven-of-eight games this season. He has 80+ receiving yards in six.

BC at EDM