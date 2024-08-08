From the Editor’s Desk: It’s not over ’til it’s over

We say this all the time, but I want to remind you once again: do not leave or turn off a CFL game early.

This season more than ever, games are not over until the final whistle blows.

Seven times this year teams have overcome 12-point deficits to win the game. At this point last year, there had only been one such comeback. Through Week 9, there have been 64 lead changes with 27 of them coming in the fourth quarter or overtime. That’s compared to just 45 and 17 last season.

Just look at the Stampeders and Argonauts game from last week; Calgary scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for the come-from-behind victory.

So do me a favour and if you find yourself thinking, “this game is over” and are about to turn off the TV this week, remind yourself that CFL games are never until there’s zeros on the clock.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Back on top

» Prediction Time: Who did Kristina pick this week?

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 10

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Tre Ford ($8,500) CAPTAIN

RB – Frankie Hickson ($4,500)

RB – James Butler ($11,700)

WR – Eugene Lewis ($9,500)

WR – Tyson Philpot ($9,300)

Flex – Walter Fletcher ($9,200)

DEF – Saskatchewan Roughriders ($9,000)

With a handful of starting QBs not playing this weekend, I decided to go with the hot-hand that is Tre Ford. He’s had 17.9 and 20.6 FP in his last two games. Here’s hoping he adds more against the Lions this weekend.

At running back, I went with Frankie Hickson and James Butler. Not only is Hickson a value pick (he’s only $4,500!) but he’s been great for the Riders in the backfield as AJ Ouellette deals with injury. After a 20.3 FP performance against the Als, he slowed down a bit last week against Edmonton (10.9). I think he bounces back this week against the REDBLACKS. Butler has been a work horse for the Ticats out of the backfield, running the rock or getting in on the passing game. Two of his last three outings were 20+ FP and against the Als that give up 105.6 yards on the ground per game (second most in the CFL), he’s bound to have another big performance.

Tyson Philpot and Eugene Lewis are my receivers this week. Philpot hasn’t found the same chemistry he had with Cody Fajardo with Davis Alexander just yet but back-to-back 80+ yard performances in his last two games, I’m certain he’ll hit the century mark soon. Plus, he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 6, so you’ll know he’ll want to get in the end zone in front of his home crowd. With Ford at the helm, Lewis is finally getting some targets. He’s yet to have a really big game for the Elks this season and my gut is telling me this is the week he does.

I don’t usually go with a running back in my FLEX position but this week I decided to go with Walter Fletcher. Fantasy-wise, Fletcher’s numbers have been up and down (he had 31 points in Week 6 followed by 8.6 in Week 7) but with 17.4 points last week against the Ticats, the same team he’s playing this week, I’m hoping for a repeat performance in Montreal.

And for my defence, I’m going with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Saskatchewan at Ottawa

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sure, the Ottawa REDBLACKS haven’t lost a game at home this season and they’re coming off a bye week rested and ready to take on the Roughriders. But I think this Riders team will be angry for letting one slip away against the Elks last week. Frankie Hickson has been a nice addition to the offence filling in for an injured AJ Ouellette and Rolan Milligan Jr. may be the best DB in the CFL right now. I think Corey Mace’s group will snap their two-game losing skid this week in the nation’s capital.

PICK: Saskatchewan

Calgary at Toronto

Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Calgary has not won a game away from McMahon Stadium yet this season and Toronto is enjoying playing at home again this season with a 3-1 record. Last week’s game was a tale of two halves, with each team getting the best of the other for only 30 minutes. The Stampeders picked the right half, the final one, to play their best football of the contest for the win. This time, I think Toronto will be the one celebrating when all is said and done.

PICK: Toronto

Hamilton at Montreal

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

The Montreal Alouettes look unstoppable right now. Even without the early-season MOP candidate, Cody Fajardo, the Als are still winning, getting two victories without their starting pivot. That, along with their ‘anyone can play any position’ defence stopping opponents in their tracks, I don’t know how anyone can beat them at this point.

PICK: Montreal

BC at Edmonton

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

Edmonton won their first game of the season with Tre Ford under centre. They exploded on the ground against the league’s best run defence and Ford looked comfortable in the pocket leading his team to victory. I’m not sure what the Lions offence looks like without Vernon Adams Jr. so I think Edmonton will carry the momentum of their big win last week into Commonwealth Stadium this weekend.

PICK: Edmonton