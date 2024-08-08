Roughriders, REDBLACKS ends in tie after dramatic overtime

OTTAWA — On a wet and wild Thursday night in the nation’s capital nothing separated the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa REDBLACKS in a low-scoring defensive battle which ended in a tie. After the two teams traded field goals in the closing minutes of regulation, overtime drama couldn’t bring out a winner in a game which finished 22-22.

Visiting quarterback Shea Patterson had 278 passing yards, two touchdowns through the air and three interceptions. Making his CFL debut at TD Place Stadium, Saskatchewan receiver Dohnte Meyers had 101 receiving yards on eight receptions. Defensive back Rolan Milligan Jr. had an interception, pass knockdown and a tackle for loss in the strong defensive display by the Riders.

Ottawa’s Dru Brown started at quarterback but was forced from the game with a leg injury in the first half. He was replaced by Dustin Crum who finished the night 21-32 with 211 passing yards, 72 yards on the ground, and an interception. Dominique Rhymes led the way for the receiving room with 72 yards on five catches.

Yards were hard to come by during a scoreless first quarter in Ottawa. After two consecutive two-and-outs, the REDBLACKS got a couple of first downs on their third offensive possession, but the Riders defensive front forced the game’s first turnover at their 42-yard line on an attempted quarterback sneak from Ottawa backup Crum, wrapping him up at the line of scrimmage.

Crum would come back into the game in the second quarter after Miles Brown rolled into the lower body of Brown. Ottawa’s starter would not return to the game after being ruled out with a leg injury.

Patterson produced the second turnover of the game shortly before the first half’s three-minute warning, getting picked off by Jovan Santos-Knox as he took a hard hit from Bryce Carter. Going the other way, Lewis Ward‘s attempted field goal from 38 yards out was blocked by Caleb Sanders. The Riders were unable to make the most of the big play on special teams as Patterson threw his second interception of the night to Alijah McGhee.

Right after the turnover, Crum found Rhymes for a 29-yard passing play, bringing the REDBLACKS to the red zone in the final seconds of the half. The Riders defence stood strong to keep their opponent out of the end zone, forcing another field goal try from Ward. This time, Ward made no mistake from 14 yards to get the scoring started.

The Riders would even up the scoreline with the last play of the half after Shawn Bane Jr. made a couple of catches to get the away team into field goal territory. Brett Lauther‘s 47-yard kick meant that the two teams would head down the tunnel tied up at 3-3.

Ward saw another field goal attempt blocked after the break, with Brown making the play on the ball this time around. However, the football wouldn’t stay with Saskatchewan for long. Patterson threw his third interception of the night after Ajou Ajou failed to handle the catch and Alonzo Addae caught the deflected pass, running it to Saskatchewan’s 21. A couple of incomplete passes from Crum meant that Ward would get another go. This time his 28-yard field goal was good to give Ottawa a 6-3 lead.

After an Ottawa rouge late in the third quarter extended the scoreline to 7-3, Crum and his offence got into rhythm late in the fourth. Six straight completions by Crum got the chains moving on an 11-play, 54-yard drive which resulted in another Ward field goal from 34 yards.

Needing to find the game’s first touchdown to stay in the game, Patterson and the Riders did just that. A 33-yard reception by Meyers brought his team seven yards out from the Ottawa goalline and then Patterson delivered a pass to Bane in the end zone. Lauther’s extra point made it 10-10 with 1:53 to go.

With 1:25 on the clock, Milligan added to his league-leading interception tally with a timely play on Crum’s pass, giving the ball back to Saskatchewan at Ottawa’s 31. A couple of rushes by Frankie Hickson didn’t get the Riders far, but they were able to take their first lead of the night after Lauther’s 37-yard field goal with 45 seconds to go.

Just when it looked like Lauther’s field goal was to be the walk-off winner, the REDBLACKS stormed downfield with time winding down. A 22-yard catch over the middle by Justin Hardy was the pivotal play of the drive which was finished off with a clutch 47-yard Ward field goal to force overtime.

Beginning with the ball in the extra period, Crum used his legs to pick up an 11-yard touchdown after Rhymes’ 26-yard reception started things off.

Stuck on Ottawa’s 20 on third-and-five, Patterson’s pass intended for Bayne was knocked down by McGhee. A successful challenge by Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace kept the game alive, giving his team a first-and-goal opportunity. Patterson then found Emilus deep left in the end zone to tie things up at 19-19.

The Riders failed to find a touchdown score with their possession in the second period of overtime, instead settling for a Lauther field goal. A strip sack recovered by Adam Auclair looked to be the final play of the game, but after a review by the command centre, Zakoby McClain was handed a roughing the passer penalty, giving the REDBLACKS a first down. Unable to find a touchdown on the game’s last drive, Ward converted a 14-yard field goal to end the game as a 22-22 tie.

The REDBLACKS will be back in action on Thursday night in Week 11 when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on August 15. The Roughriders return home to host the Montreal Alouettes on Friday, August 16.