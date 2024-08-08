Stamps, Argos meet for second half of home-and-home

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders meet in a rematch of Week 9 on Friday Night Football at BMO Field.

21 fourth quarter points led Calgary to a 27-24 comeback win to open the home-and-home series.

For Toronto, they’ll try to have a short memory in an attempt to get back over .500 on the season.

A faster start is the focus for Dave Dickenson’s team and when he dives into his playbook, he’ll be relying on a balanced play call that sees opportunities for several players to step up.

Receivers Reggie Begelton, Cam Echols and Marken Michel have all been difference makers of late in the pass game.

Begelton led the way with eight catches for 97 yards last week and anchors the team’s air attack against a secondary giving up an average of 286.6 per game.

Shutting down the likes of Begelton, Echols and Michel is the job of Royce Metchie, DaShaun Amos and the rest of the Argonauts defensive backs as quarterback Jake Maier has been effective in spreading the ball around.

Playing the same team on a short week, Michel knows his side needs to stay locked in on what made them successful the first time.

“Staying focused on details,” Michel told reporters about how he wants his team to approach the game. “Don’t get bored with the little stuff. Understand that this is a great team we’re about to face. They’re going to bring it, so we have to bring it, too. Be more physical in the run game and make the plays down the field.”

Much like the pass game, the Stamps will distribute the touches on the ground to several rushers without top running back Dedrick Mills for a second straight week. Peyton Logan, Jalen Philpot and Tommy Stevens all received handoffs and produced 83 yards on the ground in their most recent win.

Jake Ceresna and Robbie Smith are responsible for closing gaps and limiting the space of whoever has the ball in their hands.

They’ll be joined in their effort by linebacker Jonathan Jones who had 11 defensive tackles a week ago.

Questions at quarterback have been a common concern over the past several games for Ryan Dinwiddie’s side. Collectively, Argos pivots are averaging a league-low 214.6 yards per game.

Looking for answers, it’ll be Nick Arbuckle getting his opportunity to start this week.

Receivers Damonte Coxie and Makai Polk remain their most targeted wideouts but help is needed from Richie Sindani and David Ungerer if Toronto plans to be more of a threat.

Stamps defensive backs Demerio Houston and Tre Roberson have proven to be an issue downfield, with Houston picking off a Cameron Dukes pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Kenyon Reed also recorded six defensive tackles as the secondary blanketed the Argos receivers, something they need to do again to get their offence back onto the field and into a rhythm.

Houston expects himself to make big plays every game and only time will tell what he has planned this time around when his team needs him the most.

“Coming down to the end of the game, somebody has to step up and make a play,” Houston told Stampeders.com. “I always put it on my shoulders to try to be that person that makes the play and whenever the ball comes to me, I try to be the one to close.”

Ka’Deem Carey gets a second shot at his former team after putting up just 31 yards on eight rushing attempts. If the Argos hope to improve their offensive output, Carey has to make an impact with his legs.

One of the major issues for Toronto was their inability to protect their quarterback and give plays time to develop, as they surrendered six sacks. Allowing Arbuckle space to make smart decision should only help the overall offence.

But defensive lineman Mike Rose, who had two of those sacks, Clarence Hicks, Julian Howsare, James Vaughters are aiming to be a thorn in the side of the Argos offensive line once again.

Calgary is in search of their first win on the road this season.

Toronto has their eye on chasing down Ottawa and Montreal in the East Division race.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Canadian audiences can tune in on TSN while U.S. and International viewers can watch on CFL+.

