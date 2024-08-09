3 matchups to watch on Friday Night Football

TORONTO — Every CFL game has its own story.

That’s why when Friday Night Football kicks off with a rematch of last week’s matchup between the Calgary Stampeders and Toronto Argonauts, we won’t know exactly what to expect.

The Stamps got the best of the Boatmen with a 27-24 victory at McMahon Stadium in Week 9, highlighted by a 21-point fourth quarter and a six-sack performance by Calgary’s defence. Toronto hopes to change the narrative this time, while Calgary will surely look to start off faster.

To accomplish their goals, these teams will have to look back on what worked and what didn’t work in their Week 9 battle, including a new pivot for Toronto and their powerful running game and a stellar effort by the Red and White offensive line.

CFL.ca brings you three key matchups to watch on Friday Night Football.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: CGY | TOR

» Stamps, Argos meet for second half of home-and-home

» Arbuckle to start for Argos vs. Stamps; Dukes game-time decision

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 10

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

Arbuckle gets the starting nod for the Argonauts with previous starter Cameron Dukes a game-time decision after being limited in practice all week. The veteran has plenty of CFL experience, playing for four different teams, including the Stampeders, over his six seasons in the league. His first task as a starter is a difficult one, though, facing the ball-hawking Houston. The defensive back already has three picks this season – after leading the CFL with seven in 2023 – and will look to capitalize on an Arbuckle still trying to acclimate himself.

Toronto’s new quarterback has occasionally been plagued with turnovers, throwing seven touchdowns and 19 interceptions over the last three seasons combined. That means opportunity for Houston to capitalize and make some ground towards catching up to Saskatchewan’s Rolan Milligan Jr. for the top of the interception list.

Ka’Deem Carey vs. Stampeders run defence

Carey has been one of the best signings of the off-season after joining the Argonauts and instantly becoming their best offensive player. The running back is second only to Brady Oliveira in rushing yards, carrying the rock and Double Blue’s offence every other week with a tough running approach. The Argos are first in rushing yards per game (124.6) entering Week 10 and will be matched up with a Stampeders run defence that is allowing 103 yards per game, third worst mark in the league.

That said, it wasn’t a great game for Carey in Week 9. The tailback rushed for only 31 yards and a major as the bulk of the running game fell on Dukes (12 rushes for 95 yards and a score). Without Arbuckle instead of Dukes under centre at BMO Field, the Argos might look to take a more traditional approach and feed Carey more than just the eight carries he got at McMahon Stadium.

Toronto’s pass rush vs. Calgary’s offensive line

One of the key for the Argonauts’ success over the last few seasons has been the play in the trenches. Both Toronto’s offensive and defensive line can impose their will on opponents and wreck their game plan. The Boatmen are tied with the BC Lions for the league lead in sacks with 18, but are going to have a tall task against a strong Red and White pass blocking unit.

If the Argos are the unstoppable force, the Stamps are the immovable object, allowing a league low 12 sacks over eight games. Led by tackle D’Antne Demery with a 77.1 pass blocking grade and a 99.2 pass block efficiency, Calgary has managed to give pivot Jake Maier enough time to operate in the pocket. The veteran has delivered to the tune of 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, including in last week’s win over these same Argonauts, where the offensive line kept Toronto from registering a single sack, allowing Maier to throw for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

The key for the Double Blue will be to turn pressures into sacks. The Argos registered nine pressures (two hits, seven hurries) against Maier last week, but were unable to get to the pivot in time to stop him from helping his team complete the comeback win.