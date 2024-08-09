3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s Week 10 tie with Ottawa

OTTAWA — Thursday night’s game between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa REDBLACKS was largely a battle in the trenches. With the Riders looking to end a two-game losing slide, and the REDBLACKS coming out of their bye looking to win their fourth straight, neither team could add another tally to the win column as the game ended in a 22-22 tie after overtime.

A number of big plays on defence and special teams provided the most thrilling moments in a hard-fought contest which brough the drama until the very end.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the tie between the Roughriders and REDBLACKS.

RELATED

» Roughriders, REDBLACKS ends in tie after dramatic overtime

» Depth Charts: SSK | OTT

» Images: Saskatchewan at Ottawa

» Roughriders, REDBLACKS by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

2603 – DAYS SINCE THE LAST TIE IN THE CFL

Ties in the CFL are hard to come by, but it was actually another game at TD Place Stadium involving the REDBLACKS and a West Division team which was the last draw in the league before Thursday night’s Week 10 tilt.

On June 23, 2017 it was the REDBLACKS and Calgary Stampeders who tied 31-31 in what was Ottawa’s home opener that season.

9 – TURNOVERS

The rain and wind certainly played their part in a game that was sloppy on offence throughout, but both defences definitely came to play.

Ottawa’s defensive front wrapped up Patterson on a third-and-short rushing attempt to force a turnover on downs, while their secondary came away with three interceptions on Saskatchewan’s pivot.

Meanwhile, the Roughriders defence stopped Crum on a third-down rushing attempt early in the game, and Rolan Milligan came up with a pivotal interception on Ottawa’s quarterback with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

2 – BLOCKED FIELD GOALS

To think, this game wouldn’t have even reached overtime if it wasn’t for a couple of big plays on special teams by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Two of the game’s nine turnovers came when Ottawa’s Lewis Ward had a pair of field goals in regulation stopped by Caleb Sanders and then Miles Brown in what can be looked back on as game-changing plays.

After Brown got his hand to Ward’s third-quarter try, Ward wouldn’t miss on any of his four remaining attempts, nailing an equalizer to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter and then drawing the score level once more at the end of the second round of overtime.