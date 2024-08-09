3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 10 win over Calgary

TORONTO — Five days after a fourth-quarter collapse against the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium, the Toronto Argonauts flipped the script in their Week 10 victory over the Stamps. On Friday night it was the Argos who came alive in the fourth quarter to even up the season series with Calgary.

The Argos just needed 14 points from Nick Arbuckle and the offence to secure the win as the defence and special teams delivered several key plays at BMO Field.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Argonauts’ win over the Stampeders.

RELATED

» Argonauts win at home in rematch with Stampeders

» Depth Charts: CGY | TOR

» Images: Calgary at Toronto

» Stampeders, Argonauts by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

86 – YARD JANARION GRANT TOUCHDOWN

For the fourth time this season, Janarion Grant made the biggest play of the game.

Grant showed off his special teams prowess for his 12th career kick return touchdown in the third quarter against the Stamps to restore Toronto’s lead, giving the home team a momentum boost for the second half. Gunning down the right sideline, Grant called for a block and got just that as he made it look easy en route to the score.

32 – SECOND-HALF TORONTO POINTS

Leading 23-6 after three quarters last week in Calgary, the Argonauts gave up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to somehow lose.

This time around, it was Toronto who steered to victory late in the game, putting up 32 points in the second half on Friday night compared to Calgary’s 10. On top of Grant’s return touchdown, DaShaun Amos registered a pick-six, and Ka’Deem Carey iced the game with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the closing minutes.

111 – KA’DEEM CAREY ALL-PURPOSE YARDS

After picking up just 51 yards in his return to his old stomping grounds in Week 9, Carey was a constant threat for the Stamps in round two of their matchup.

Carey broke free for his longest run of the season on a 25-yard rush in the fourth quarter before he sealed the win for his team with a 10-yard touchdown in a game where he reeled off 111 yards from scrimmage.